Virginia Tech Football: CBS Sports Grades Brent Pry’s third year
Brent Pry’s first three years as the Hokies’ head coach has had had its sure fair share of ups and downs. At times, Virginia Tech has been on fire in the recruiting trail, picking up multiple blue-chip prospects and some of the best transfers in the country. The Hokies have also shown, at points, that they can beat very good teams when they mesh fully as a roster. Pry is entering arguably the most important year of a college football coach’s tenure, the one that often defines how a coach will succeed at a program. Pry is entering his fourth year as a head coach, which in management circles, is genuinely referred to as the year where the direction of a program under a coach is decided.
With that being said, if the Hokies do extremely well in 2025, Pry will be looked at as a solid head coach, leading the Hokies back to their true potential, and potential the Hokies do have. Virginia Tech lost a lot of talent in the portal, but they loaded up with impact transfers with loads of potential. Ben Bell from Texas State and Terion Stewart from Bowling Green, could make or break this team. Bhayshul Tuten was Virginia Tech’s offense last year, but if the bowling-ball running back Terion Stewart can fill that role, the Hokies’ offense could be revitalized. Similar to Aeneas Peebles and Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Ben Bell could also take Hokie Nation by storm with a solid year, and his Virginia Tech has coached their defensive linemen, that should not be a problem.
Brent Pry’s tenure overall is quite polarizing. Some Hokies fans expect ACC Championship contention already, with eyes looking in on the College Football Playoff. While other fans are okay with a process, but perhaps some improvement in year three would improve their look on Brent Pry. It’s very hard to grade Brent Pry’s tenure wholistically because there’s just so much left unseen. This year will tell a lot about the trajectory of the Virginia Tech football program, and with possible realignment coming in the following years, the Hokies will need to be in good standing with the ACC, so trajectory right now is more important than ever.
With everything considered, Pry’s record in close games, Pry’s recruiting record, and Pry’s career in the ACC, CBS Sports have Brent Pry a C grade, the same grade that was given to Oklahoma’s Brett Venables.
Here’s the excerpt from CBS Sports:
“Pry received deserved credit for pullingVirginia Tech out of a roster disaster, utilizing the transfer portal and improved high school recruiting to make a four-win improvement from Year 1 to Year 2. That success poised the Hokies for a perceived breakthrough season in 2024, but inconsistencies left a talented roster with a 6-7 record that was not enough to change the big picture for Pry's tenure. He's got a sub-.500 record overall and in ACC play (10-13), and has yet to win a game against an AP Top 25 opponent.”
