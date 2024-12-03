Virginia Tech Football: Defensive Lineman Khurtiss Perry Enters The Transfer Portal
Virginia Tech has three entries into the transfer portal now. Defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry is going to be back in the portal after transferring to Virginia Tech from Alabama in the spring window/
Perry did not make much of an impact in his only season with Virginia Tech. According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), Perry played 11 snaps and finished with a 47.0 grade on defense. Perry was the second-lowest rated defender on the team.
Perry now joins Malachi Madison and Ishmael Findlayter as players that have entered the portal from Virginia Tech.
Here is more on Perry courtesy of hokiesports.com:
"Rated as a four-star prospect by all major recruiting sites ... the No. 2 player from Alabama by 247Sports who also listed him as the No. 53 prospect nationally and the No. 9 defensive lineman ... also tabbed the No. 3 player in the state by ESPN.com who listed him as the eighth-ranked defensive tackle overall and 28th-ranked player in the Southeast Region ... the No. 58 prospect on the ESPN300 ... listed as the No. 64 recruit nationally and the No. 10 defensive lineman overall on the 247Composite ... the On3 Consensus lists him as the No. 65 recruit nationally ... tabbed as the country's No. 96 recruit in the On300 rankings by On3 ... the No. 108 prospect on the Rivals250 and the No. 10 defensive tackle in the country by Rivals.com ... helped Pike Road to a state championship in 2021 ... recorded 76 tackles, including 22 sacks, with 30 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble as a senior ... earned a spot in the 2021 All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas ... coached by Patrick Browning at Pike Road."
