Virginia Tech Football: Defensive Lineman Malachi Madison To Enter the Transfer Portal
With the regular season coming to a close on Saturday for the majority of college football, players can now evaluate their options and decide whether or not they want to enter the transfer portal. The portal does not officially open until next Monday after the College Football Playoff field is set, but players are already starting to declare their intentions. Virginia Tech Football just had their first transfer portal entry of the year, with defensive lineman Malachi Madison announcing on social media today that he is entering the transfer portal.
According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), Madison played only 12 total snaps this season and finished with a 64.2 grade.
The regular season is now over and while this has still been a disappointing season for Virginia Tech given the expectations that the program had at the beginning of the year, but the Hokies are going to a second consecutive bowl game and they handled their biggest rival with ease last night.
The Hokies are not going to know where they are heading until next Sunday, after the Conference Championships are over and the College Football Playoff Field is set. With one week to go though, where is Virginia Tech projected to play?
Jerry Palm at CBS Sports has projected Virginia Tech to play in the Fenway Bowl in Boston, MA against East Carolina, a very familiar opponent for the Hokies. The programs have faecd each other 22 times previously and Virginia Tech holds the all time series lead 15-7.
At 247Sports, Brad Crawford has Virginia Tech in the Fenway Bowl as well, but playing Tulane instead of East Carolina. This would be a rematch of last year's Military Bowl, a game in which Virginia Tech won 41-20. The Hokies lead the all-time series against Tulane 6-4.
At ESPN, both Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach also have Virginia Tech going to Boston to play in the Fenway bowl. Bonagura has Virginia Tech facing Tulane like Crawford does, while Schlabach has them facing Memphis. Virginia Tech has faced Memphis six times previously and the all-time series is tied 3-3. They have not faced each other since 1985 and the Hokies have won the last three matchups between the Tigers.
There seems to be a consensus building that the Hokies are bound for Boston, but until the official selections are made, we won't know for sure. Be sure to stay locked in here for the latest bowl projections for Virginia Tech.
