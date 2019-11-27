

1. The ACC Coastal crown will hinge on a victory in Charlottesville. Virginia Tech has won both previous meetings with the ACC Costal title up for grabs (2007, 2011)

2. After starting 0-2 in ACC play, VT has won five straight conference games, Tech's longest streak since winning eight straight ACC contests (10/8/11 - 9/3/12).

3. Virginia Tech has posted back-to-back shutouts for first time since 2005 - the first time an ACC team shut out another ACC foe in consecutive games since Maryland did it in 1978.

4. Virginia Tech owns an 86-0 scoring edge in its last nine quarters.

5. The Hokies are seeking its 16th consecutive victory in the annual Commonwealth Cup Clash against UVA after posting a wild 34-31 OT home win last year (11/24/18).

6. VT is 19-1 in its last 20 games vs. UVA. The next-closest team in terms of in-state dominance over an in-state FBS rival over that span is Oklahoma (16-4 vs. Oklahoma St.)

7. Virginia Tech's last loss to the Cavaliers was a 35-21 decision at UVA (11/29/03), meaning the Hokies are undefeated against Virginia since joining the ACC in 2004.



8. Friday will mark the ninth time a ranked VT team has faced an unranked UVA squad since Tech joined the ACC.



9. Virginia Tech is 22-3 when scoring 30+ points under Fuente.



10. UVA owns a 4-18 record when allowing 30+ points under Bronco Mendenhall.



11. Over the last four games, Virginia Tech has outscored its opponents 129-38 (32.2-9.5 ppg).



12. Virginia Tech is 30-1 when holding foes to 21 points or fewer since 2015. VT has held UVA to 21 points or fewer in 17 of the Hokies' 18 victories in the series dating back to 1999.

14. VT has won 25 straight games when limiting foes to 17 points or fewer (6-0 in 2019).

UVA is 1-13 when scoring 17 points or fewer since 2016.

15. VT owns a 28-1 mark under Fuente when leading at half.

16. The regular season finale of Hokies' defensive coordinator Bud Foster's coaching career will occur on Friday, but....

17. Since becoming Virginia Tech's defensive coordinator in 1995, Foster has helped guide the Hokies to a 230-92 (.714) record, including a 21-3 record vs. Virginia.

18. Foster's coaching legacy at Tech includes 36 shutouts, 27 consecutive bowl berths (longest active streak in the nation).



19. Since Foster began calling the defensive signals for Virginia Tech in 1995, the Hokies have stopped significant winning streaks (9 or more games) of five ranked opponents.



20. Dating back to the 1996 campaign, Foster's defenses have held foes to 10 points or fewer a grand total of 103 times. Tech owns a 102-1 record in those contests.