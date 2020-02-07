Virginia Tech Football: Former Hokies Kicker Joey Slye Re-Signs With The Carolina Panthers

Former Virginia Tech kicker Joey Slye enjoyed a successful rookie season with the Carolina Panthers, joining the team as an undrafted free agent before taking over the starting job for injured veteran kicker Graham Gano.

Slye converted on 25-of-32 field goal attempts for the Panthers this past season, as well as 31 of his 35 extra point attempts.

The Stafford, Virginia native also converted on eight field goals from 50 yards or more, which set a franchise record.

His efforts in the 2019-20 season earned him a one-year contract extension with the team, as he has proven to be a competent replacement for the former Pro-Bowler, Gano.

Gano is still under contract with the Panthers, but as injuries remain a concern, Slye's ability to be relied upon on special teams proved to be too valuable to pass up.

As such, he'll remain in the silver-and-blue for at least one more season.