Virginia Tech Football: Former Hokies Receiver Cam Phillips Named XFL Star of the Week

Virginia Tech's all-time leading receiver Cam Phillips has emerged as one of the best players in the XFL through the first two weeks of the season.

The former Hokies wide receiver has been an instrumental part of the Houston Roughnecks' 2-0 start to the XFL season. Through two games, Phillips has recorded 12 receptions on 18 targets for 130 yards and four touchdowns.

His effort this past weekend in Houston's Week 2 victory over the St. Louis BattleHawks earned Phillips recognition as the XFL's "Star of the Week."

Phillips hauled in eight passes for 63 yards and three touchdowns, including this beauty from former Temple Owls quarterback P.J. Walker:

Although Phillips was unable to stick in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills in his rookie season in 2018, he has made the most of the opportunity presented to him in the XFL.

If Phillips continues his strong play and shows the ability to perform at a high-level consistently, he should get another opportunity at the NFL level soon.

For now though, Phillips has become must-watch tv for those who are interested in the XFL's return to action.