AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Virginia Tech Football: Former Hokies Receiver Cam Phillips Named XFL Star of the Week

Michael McDaniel

Virginia Tech's all-time leading receiver Cam Phillips has emerged as one of the best players in the XFL through the first two weeks of the season. 

The former Hokies wide receiver has been an instrumental part of the Houston Roughnecks' 2-0 start to the XFL season. Through two games, Phillips has recorded 12 receptions on 18 targets for 130 yards and four touchdowns.

His effort this past weekend in Houston's Week 2 victory over the St. Louis BattleHawks earned Phillips recognition as the XFL's "Star of the Week."

Phillips hauled in eight passes for 63 yards and three touchdowns, including this beauty from former Temple Owls quarterback P.J. Walker:

Although Phillips was unable to stick in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills in his rookie season in 2018, he has made the most of the opportunity presented to him in the XFL.

If Phillips continues his strong play and shows the ability to perform at a high-level consistently, he should get another opportunity at the NFL level soon.

For now though, Phillips has become must-watch tv for those who are interested in the XFL's return to action.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Virginia Tech Football: Freshman Wide Receiver Tyree Saunders Ready to Make His Presence Felt in Blacksburg

Incoming 2020 freshman wide receiver Tyree Saunders is poised to make his presence felt on the Virginia Tech football program. He spoke with us about joining the Hokies.

Michael McDaniel

Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Tabbed 25th in ESPN's 2020 FPI Rankings

ESPN released its 2020 FPI rankings on Monday, and Virginia Tech Football emerges ranked 25th in the nation

Michael McDaniel

BREAKING: ACC Releases Statement Supporting One-Time Transfer Opportunity For All Student Athletes

The ACC just made a powerful statement that could change the NCAA sports landscape in a big way

Sean Labar

Former Virginia Tech Football Star WR Cam Phillips Hauled In Another TD, Emerging As Top WR In XFL

Virginia Tech Hokies fans have to watch this ridiculous touchdown catch by former Hokie Cam Phillips in XFL

Sean Labar

Will these two highly touted recruits finally give Virginia Tech football dominance on the defensive edge?

Hokies fans should be pumped for the new DL duo from Texas. Robert Wooten & Alec Bryant bring edge rushing talent to Blacksburg that hasn’t been there for far too long.

Sean Labar

Virginia Tech Basketball: Wabissa Bede's Return to Normalcy Crucial Against Pittsburgh

In a winnable home game on Saturday evening against Pittsburgh, the Hokies desperately need Wabissa Bede to return to form

Michael McDaniel

Virginia Tech Baseball: ACC Coaches Pick Hokies to Finish Sixth in the Coastal

Virginia Tech Baseball returns just four seniors from last year's team, and enters the season with low expectations in the ACC Coaches' Poll.

Michael McDaniel

These stats & figures from Hokies' Justin Fuente prove he's underappreciated and underrated

Virginia Tech Football: These Stats Show Why Hokies' HC Justin Fuente Deserves More Appreciation Than He Is Getting

Sean Labar

by

GITHH

Virginia Tech Football: Mutual Interest Between Youngstown State Transfer Justus Reed And The Hokies

Youngstown State transfer Justus Reed has been in contact with Virginia Tech, he told Sports Illustrated.

Michael McDaniel

Virginia Tech Football: Former Hokies Kicker Joey Slye Re-Signs With The Carolina Panthers

Former Virginia Tech kicker Joey Slye re-signed with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday for the 2020 season.

Michael McDaniel