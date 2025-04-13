Virginia Tech Football: Four Big Takeaways From The Hokies Spring Game
Virginia Tech Football was back for the annual spring game this season, where the first unit teams on offense and defense played against each other. This year however, the Hokies have elected to make (Team White) defense, and the other team (Team Orange) on offense.
1. The Hokies Defense Looked Really Good!
The Hokies defense looked solid today, putting up 12 points in the first quarter. They were able to force takeaways and score on a couple of the forced turnovers on defense, with one touchdown returned off a fumble for 22 yards and the other off an interception for 38 yards.
2. The Rushing Attack Looks Promising
The Hokies offense averaged over four yards per carry today, 4.7, rushing the football on fewer than 100 carries, and ended with more rushing yards than passing yards. They finished the game rushing for 273 rushing yards and scored one rushing touchdown.
3. Passing Game looked okay but needs work
In four quarters, the Hokies offense (Team Orange) was able to throw for 130 yards, two touchdowns, and turned the ball over three times with two interceptions and two fumbles for a loss. The offense sometimes looked very lost, throwing the football to end the game in the fourth quarter. The offense finished with only 130 yards passing and missed on a lot of screen passes. The offense lost the game 50-21 to the defense.
4. Ayden Greene
The games Most Valuable Player was given to a multitude of players from Ayden Greene, Kemari Copeland, Ja'Ricous Hairston, and Thomas Williams. Ayden Greene however, had touchdowns both throwing and receiving, where he caught a 11 yard touchdown pass which was his only of the day and had a 57 yard trick pass touchdown.
