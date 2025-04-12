LIVE Updates - No. 25 Virginia Tech vs No.9 Florida State Baseball, Game Two Score
Virginia Tech was not able to take down Florida State in the first game of the series today, but the double-header is going to provide them with an opportunity to get a big win vs the Seminoles.
Here is how the Hokies are lining up for Game One Today:
1. RF Jackson Cherry
2. CF Sam Tackett
3. LF Ben Watson
4. DH Henry Cooke
5. C David McCann
6. 2B Jared Davis
7. 1B Anderson French
8. 3B Hudson Letterman
9. SS Ethan Gibson
Jake Marciano is on the mound for the Hokies in Game two.
First Inning
Neither side can garner much momentum, the 'Noles get four batters in before being stopped, meanwhile the Hokies go up and down the order.
Second Inning
FSU tallies the first run of the night with a solo homer, the Hokies once again go through the order without a hitch. Heading into the third the Seminoles lead 1-0.
