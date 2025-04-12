All Hokies

LIVE Updates - No. 25 Virginia Tech vs No.9 Florida State Baseball, Game Two Score

Jackson Caudell, Connor Mardian

Virginia Tech was not able to take down Florida State in the first game of the series today, but the double-header is going to provide them with an opportunity to get a big win vs the Seminoles.

Here is how the Hokies are lining up for Game One Today:

1. RF Jackson Cherry

2. CF Sam Tackett

3. LF Ben Watson

4. DH Henry Cooke

5. C David McCann

6. 2B Jared Davis

7. 1B Anderson French

8. 3B Hudson Letterman

9. SS Ethan Gibson

Jake Marciano is on the mound for the Hokies in Game two.

First Inning

Neither side can garner much momentum, the 'Noles get four batters in before being stopped, meanwhile the Hokies go up and down the order.

Second Inning

FSU tallies the first run of the night with a solo homer, the Hokies once again go through the order without a hitch. Heading into the third the Seminoles lead 1-0.

Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Connor Mardian
CONNOR MARDIAN

Connor is a recent graduate from the esteemed Sports Media and Analytics program at Virginia Tech. He first found himself writing for recruiting database Rivals.com for just about two years before moving to Virginia Tech On SI. Connor has interviewed some of the highest-ranking members of Virginia Tech Athletics and looks to one day be a full-time writer covering Manchester United, his favorite soccer team.

