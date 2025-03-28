Virginia Tech Football: Hokies a Finalist For One Of The Nation's Top 2026 Quarterbacks
The 2026 recruiting class is going to be heating up over the next few months as several prospects around the country are going to be making commitments and classes are going to start taking shape. In a lot of cases, programs like to get the commitments for their preferred quarterbacks in the class, but Virginia Tech has not found their quarterback for the 2026 class just yet. However, they got some good news this week when 2026 four-star QB Jett Thomalla announced his top five schools and the Hokies are one of the five finalists for the talented QB from Ohama, NE. The other finalists were Iowa State, Arizona, Duke, and Missouri. Thomalla recently received a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction to land with Iowa State, so the Cyclones might be the favorites in this recruitment.
According to 247Sports, Thomalla is a four-star prospect, the No. 231 player in the country, the No. 16 QB in the country, and the No. 1 player in the state of Nebraska. He would be a huge addition to the QB room if the Hokies can pull the surprise and beat out the other four schools for him.
The Hokies are already off to a strong start in the 2026 class and have the commitment of four-star wide receiver Carnell Warren, who committed to Virginia Tech during the Under Armour All-American Bowl.
Warren officially committed to the Hokies over Duke, Wake Forest, and Georgia Tech. Warren becomes the first commitment for Virginia Tech in the 2026 recruiting class and will be a nice building block for Brent Pry and this staff. The Hokies have done a nice job at recruiting the wide receiver position as of late and Warren becomes the latest talented pass catcher to commit to Virginia Tech.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Warren is a four-star prospect, the No. 301 player in the country, the No. 48 wide receiver, and the No. 7 player in the state of South Carolina.
Here is the scouting report on Warren courtesy of 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, who compares Warren to former Miami and current Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton:
"Hulking wide receiver with plus athleticism that can make contested catches and play through traffic. Followed up breakout sophomore campaign with a productive junior year, totaling 14 touchdowns in 11 games. One of the scores was featured on the NFL Network. Thrives in 50-50 situations as his superior bounce and impressive body control allow him to play above the opponent's shoulder pads. However, shouldn't be viewed as just a red zone specialist as he has flashed the ability to make dynamic lateral cuts and pick up chunks of yardage on screens and quick in-breaking routes. Must keep progressing and honing his craft, but should be viewed as a potential difference-maker on Saturdays that can win on the perimeter with his 6-foot-4 size and ball skills."
