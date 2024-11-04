Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Fall Out Of SP+ Top 25 After Loss To Syracuse
The Hokies fell out of ESPN’s SP+ top twenty-five schools after suffering an away loss against Syracuse. Collin Schlee and Jeremiah Coney came through in Kyron Drones’ and Bhayshul Tuten’s absence, but Virginia Tech could not capitalize when it meant the most.
Last week, SP+ ranked Virginia Tech as the 24th overall team in the country, ahead of schools like Auburn, BYU, and Vanderbilt.
Following the Hokies loss in their ninth game, Virginia Tech was ranked as the 27th overall team, trailing Florida, Oklahoma, and Auburn.
The Hokies simply let another game slip through their fingers. After a score from Ali Jennings, Tech lead 21-3 halfway through the third quarter, as ESPN’s Analytics gave the Hokies a 95.9% chance to win. From that point on, the Hokies fell apart. Syracuse’s next drive consisted of four plays, seventy five yards and a touchdown. Virginia Tech would then proceed to go three-and-out, let up another Syracuse touchdown, turn the ball over on a fumble, then allow yet another Syracuse touchdown.
Virginia Tech then trailed 24-21, and matriculated the ball downfield for arguably the Hokies’ best drive of the day, taking a four-point lead with eleven minutes to go.
Syracuse then went three-and-out, and the Hokies had a chance to put the game away late in the fourth quarter. Facing first and ten at Syracuse’s twelve yard-line, the Hokies were completely outmanned, got drove back, and had to kick a field goal.
Needing one defensive stand to win the game, the Hokies were undisciplined on defense, and let Syracuse tie the game with just seconds left on the clock.
The same story would continue in overtime: Syracuse dominates offensively and Virginia Tech turns the ball over, game over.
Additional Links:
Virginia Tech Football: Kickoff Time Set For Hokies Matchup With Clemson Next Week
The Briefing: Drones and Tuten injured, backups take front and center role, Hokies drop 38-31 overtime thriller
Virginia Tech Football: 5 Big Takeaways From Virginia Tech's loss vs Syracuse