Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Officially Announce the Hire of Sam Siefkes as Defensive Coordinator
It was reported earlier today by multiple outlets that Virginia Tech was going to hire Arizona Cardinals linebackers coach Sam Siefkes to be the new defensive coordinator of the program. The Hokies have now confirmed it and the long search for a new defensive coordinator has now come to an end.
From Virginia Tech:
"Siefkes arrives in Blacksburg after serving two seasons as linebackers coach for the Arizona Cardinals, where he helped mentor linebacker Kyzir White, who ranked 15th in the NFL in tackles with 137 in 2024. He also worked alongside safety Budda Baker, who ranked second in the NFL with 164 tackles and earned Pro Bowl honors. Under Siefkes’ guidance, the Cardinals finished 2024 ranked among the NFL’s top defenses in several categories, including:
- 6th in Opponent Second Half Points Per Game
- 8th in Opponent Red Zone Scoring Percentage
- 10th in Opponent Offensive Touchdowns
- 11th in Opponent Yards Per Completion
- 12th in DVOA (Defense-Adjusted Value Over Average)
- 14th in Opponent Offensive Points Per Game
“After a lengthy and thorough search, one name kept emerging - Sam Siefkes. People across the country couldn’t stop praising Sam’s knowledge of the game and his abilities as a coach. As I got to know him, I couldn’t agree more. I am thrilled to have Sam join our program,” said Coach Pry. “He’s worked under some of the best minds in the game, including Mike Zimmer, Kevin O’Connell, Ed Donatell, Jonathan Gannon, Nick Rallis, and Dave Aranda. His ability to design innovative defensive schemes will energize both our players and fans.”
“Virginia Tech and Coach Pry are getting a remarkable leader in the coaching world,” said Arizona Cardinals’ head coach Jonathan Gannon. “Sam is a fantastic communicator, teacher and has unbelievable knowledge on how to stop offenses,” Gannon continued. “He is a great coach and even better person. He will bring competitive stamina and a ton of juice to Blacksburg. Hokie Nation be ready to see an aggressive, smart, tough unit that will dominate games.”
"Prior to his time in Arizona, Siefkes spent two seasons (2021-22) with the Minnesota Vikings where he was the assistant linebackers coach in 2022 following one season (2021) as a defensive quality control coach. In 2022, with the Vikings, linebackers Eric Kendricks (137) and Jordan Hicks (128) had a combined 265 tackles and 4.0 sacks, 10 TFLs, six quarterback hits, an interception, 16 passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Both players ranked in the top 20 in the league that season in tackles while Hicks was second among NFL linebackers with 10 passes defended. Kendricks led Minnesota in tackles for the seventh time and his 280 total tackles in two seasons (2021-22) working with Siefkes were the ninth best total in the NFL during that span."
Virginia Tech had a lot of talent on the defensive side of the football last season, but underachieved. Siefkes will hope to turn around that unit and get the Hokies back to playing well on that side of the ball.
