Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Pick up Another Commitment From A Former WVU Offensive Lineman
Virginia Tech is in the process of trying to rebuild their offensive line this offseason and they continued that today. New offensive line coach Matt Moore is coming over from West Virginia and he now has three Mountaineers coming along with him with the addition of Lucas Austin today. Austin redshirted with West Virginia last season and has four seasons of eligibility.
Coming out of high school, Austin was a three-star prospect, rated as the No. 40 tackle in the 2024 class and the No. 12 ranked player in the state of Illinois according to 247Sports. With Virginia Tech losing Xavier Chaplin and Braelin Moore from this past season, the Hokies are bringing in three talented offensive linemen to help fill those voids.
Austin is joining teammates Kyle Altuner and Tomas Rimac as WVU offensive linemen who have committed to the Hokies. Our own RJ Schafer broke down the commitments of the other two players last week:
"Altuner, the 55th highest ranked commitment in the history of West Virginia’s high school recruiting, according to 247Sports, entered the transfer portal early on Friday morning. Altuner held 20 offers out of high school and was ranked as a top 20 IOL. He was also the 5th highest ranked commitment ever by an offensive lineman to West Virginia.
Altuner will have four more years of eligibility as a lower-body injury held the true freshman out of action in his first year at West Virginia. Altuner will have plenty of time to develop under coach Matt Moore and recover from his injury before the Hokies’ opener against South Carolina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Hokies hiring former West Virginia offensive line coach Matt Moore is already paying big dividends. Just a few days after hiring Moore, the Hokies have landed one of the top offensive linemen from the transfer portal, who just so happens to have been coached by Moore at West Virginia. Tomas Rimac was the starting left guard for West Virginia this past season, but he announced today that he is going to be transferring to Virginia Tech.
This is a huge addition for the Hokies. Their offensive line has been decimated by transfer portal entries this transfer portal cycle and they are going to be rebuilding it for 2025. With left tackle Xavier Chaplin (Auburn) and Braelin Moore (LSU) heading to the SEC, Brent Pry and the newly hired Moore needed to find someone that could be an instant impact starter and they have that in Rimac. According to Pro Football Focus, Rimac played 937 total snaps at left guard this past season and finished with a 77.1 overall offensive grade, including a very good 86.3 run blocking grade. He finished with a 63.4 grade in 690 snaps in 2023 and a 68.9 grade in 440 snaps in 2022. He should be a plug and play starter for an offensive that is returning quarterback Kyron Drones and landed Bowling Green running back Terion Stewart in the portal. While the loss of Bhayshul Tuten will be felt, Stewart, Drones, Altuner, and Rimac provide the blueprint for a strong running game."
