Virginia Tech Football: Kickoff Time vs Syracuse Put on Six Day Hold
Virginia Tech is preparing to face Georgia Tech at home this weekend, but the kickoff time for the Hokies' Nov. 2nd matchup vs Syracuse was expected to be announced today. Instead, the ACC has exercised the six-day flex window for all games this weekend, including the Orange vs the Hokies. The game time will be announced following the conclusion of all week nine games.
These next two games could be called trap games for Virginia Tech. The Hokies have won two in a row and now sit at 4-3 for the season and 2-1 overall. With a huge matchup against Clemson on the horizon, Virginia Tech cannot afford to overlook either the Yellow Jackets or the Orange.
Georgia Tech is coming into the game with injury concerns at the quarterback position, but they have other weapons on offense to hurt Virginia Tech. Running back Jamal Haynes is one of the ACC's best and the duo of Malik Rutherford and Eric Singleton Jr can be dangerous. They boast one of the top offensive lines in the conference and an improved defense. Whether Haynes King plays or not, this is a matchup that Virginia Tech must be ready for.
Then they face Syracuse next week and they are going to face one of the top passing attacks in the ACC. Ohio State transfer Kyle McCord has been a great story this year and he has a terrific trio of wide receivers to throw to. While the game against Clemson could have real ACC title game aspirations, Virginia Tech has to show they can handle their business first.
Georgia Tech (5-3, 3-2 ACC) is coming off of a loss to No. 12 Notre Dame and they played that game without starting quarterback Haynes King and starting linebacker Kyle Efford. After the game, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key did not give much of an update on either player but did say that King's injury was not going to be season-ending:
"You know, it's, you know, you're going to get crazy and say day-to-day, but that's kind of what it is. I mean, you know, I don't know. I don't know where it's at as far as... it's not, it's not season-ending. I can tell you that. It's not a season-ending injury. You know, it's going to depend a lot upon just, you know, how quickly you can, you know, react and come, you know, ready, ready to roll."
These two teams did not play last season, but they are plenty familiar with each other from their days in the ACC Coastal division. These two teams played every year between 2004 and 2019 (did not play in the 2020 COVID season) and the Hokies currently lead the all-time series 11-8. An interesting stat in this series is that Georgia Tech has won the last four matchups in Blacksburg (2022, 2018, 2016, and 2014) and the Hokies have not beaten Georgia Tech at home since 2012.
In their last meeting, it was the first season for Hokies head coach Brent Pry and Brent Key was still just the interim head coach. It was a close back and forth game, but true freshman quarterback Zach Pyron won his first ever start and beat Virginia Tech in Lane Stadium 28-27.
