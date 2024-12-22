Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Get Commitment From Pair of Defensive Back Transfers
After getting three transfers yesterday, the Hokies laned a pair of defensive back transfers tonight. East Carolina DB Isaiah Brown Murray and Rice DB Tyson Flowers both announced their commitments to Virginia Tech tonight.
Flowers and Brown-Murray are going to be counted to be contributors next season. The Hokies have lost a lot of talent in the secondary via the transfer portal this offseason, including Mose Phillips, Dorian Strong, Mansoor Delane, and Jalen Stroman. This pair of players gives Virginia Tech three new additions in the secondary.
According to Pro Football Focus, Brown Murray played 830 snaps and finished with a 74.0 grade, including an 80.4 tackling grade. He has played a lot of snaps over the past couple of seasons and should bring some experience and playmaking ability to the Hokies secondary.
Flowers earned a 76.8 grade from PFF in 544 snaps and was the third highest graded defender on the Owls defense.
Virginia Tech has landed six transfers so far out of the transfer portal. Bowling Green running back Terion Stewart, Central Missouri transfer Marcellous Hawkins, Clemson safety Sherrod Covil, and Hampton defensive line transfer Jahzari Priester and the two new additions from tonight.
Stewart (5'9 220 LBS) was a four-year player at Bowling Green and an All-Mac selection this past season. In four years with the Falcons, he ran for 2,359 yards and 23 touchdowns, while averaging six yards per carry. He is a tough physical running back who will fit in the Hokies system well. At Pro Football Focus, Stewart finished the 2024 season with a 78.9 offensive grade in 244 snaps, third highest on the Bowling Green offense. In 2023, PFF gave him an elite 95.3 grade on offense, including a 94.0 grade when it came to running the football. Stewart could be the bell cow running back for the Hokies next year, fitting right in next to quarterback Kyron Drones.
Covil Jr officially committed to the Hokies Wednesday night and gives them help in the secondary.
Virginia Tech has lost a lot of talent in the secondary to the transfer portal this offseason, but Covil gives them an experienced safety who should be able to make an impact right away.
Here is the scouting report from when Covil was a prospect from 247Sports analyst Brian Dohn:
"Has frame to support 200 pounds. Can play free or strong safety, and could plug in as nickel as well. Excels on field for one of top teams in Virginia. Is college ready for a strength standpoint. Tough, physical player with closing speed and a devastating hitter who delivers big, clean hits. Loves to compete. Never misses a chance to make a physical, aggressive tackle. Plays fast but excellent body control. Has ideal timing and good ball skills while also being technically sound. Routinely covers 20 yards to make a hit or open field tackle. Improved man-to-man cover skills from junior season. Jams and re-routes receivers regularly when matched up in the slot. Shows he an ability to flip hips and cover outside of numbers. Instinctual and quick to recognize plays. Excellent reaction time. Can sort through traffic and locate ball carrier. Can stack and shed but often beats the block. Has mentality to come and stuff run. Shows blitzing ability. Size concerns at a shade under 6-foot but does have plus length. Bigger receivers can win 50-50 balls because of size. Multi-year starter at Top 15 program. NFL draft mid-round potential."
Virginia Tech has a lot of holes to fill on its roster, but Covil has potential and should be able to step in right away.
Virginia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (4)
Safety Sherrod Covil Jr (Previous School: Clemson)
RB Terion Stewart (Bowling Green)
RB Marcellous Hawkins (Central Missouri)
Isaiah Brown-Murray (ECU)
Tyson Flowers (Rice)