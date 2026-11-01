Virginia Tech Football’s Five Most Valuable Players Through Eight Games

Virginia Tech football leaves its first bye week of the James Franklin era with solid momentum.

After opening the season with four consecutive victories, the Hokies stumbled against Pittsburgh and California before responding with back-to-back wins over Georgia Tech and Clemson. Now sitting at 6-2 (3-2 ACC), Virginia Tech has already secured bowl eligibility with four regular-season games remaining.

However, the Hokies haven’t reached this point without several standout individual performances. From an efficient passing attack to a handful of defensive contributors making their presence felt, several players have emerged as difference-makers through the season’s first eight games. Here are the five players I think have been most valuable to Virginia Tech heading into its bye week.

No. 1: QB Ethan Grunkemeyer

The Penn State transfer has completed 187 of his 262 (71.4%) passing attempts for 2,140 yards, 17 touchdowns, and just two interceptions through eight games. Perhaps the most impressive statistic is his touchdown-to-interception ratio, which currently sits at 17:2.

Grunkemeyer has delivered when called upon, throwing for a career-high 434 yards against Pittsburgh and 314 yards with three touchdowns in a road victory over Maryland. Though he produced only 156 passing yards against, he’s logged 98 gross rushing yards against Georgia Tech and Clemson.

His performance against the Panthers wasn’t enough to secure a victory, but it demonstrated his ability to carry Virginia Tech’s offense when the running game struggles.

With four games remaining, Grunkemeyer has an opportunity to surpass 3,000 passing yards and establish himself as one of the ACC’s most productive quarterbacks.

No. 2: TE Luke Reynolds

Reynolds has quickly established himself as one of Virginia Tech’s most dependable offensive weapons. The Penn State transfer currently leads the Hokies’ offense with an 86.6 Pro Football Focus grade across 453 snaps.

His impact was particularly evident against Clemson, where he caught seven passes for 44 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter. This year, Reynolds has hauled in 50 catches for 493 yards and six touchdowns.

Reynolds also recorded consecutive 100-yard receiving performances against Old Dominion and Maryland, finishing with 108 and 107 yards, respectively.

While his receiving production has been impressive, his value extends beyond catching passes. His versatility allows Virginia Tech to use different formations without sacrificing a receiving threat, as he can line up as a big-bodied receiver while also contributing as a capable blocker.

No. 3: RB Jeffrey Overton Jr.

Overton entered the season competing for carries in a crowded 1A-1B situation with incumbent Marcellous Hawkins Jr. Eight games later, he’s clearly Virginia Tech’s most productive rushing option.

The sophomore has accumulated 639 rushing yards on 113 attempts, averaging 5.7 yards per carry while finding the end zone four times.

His best performance came against Boston College, where he rushed for a career-high 209 yards, providing the offensive spark Virginia Tech desperately needed in its 21-14 victory. Although the Hokies have struggled to establish their rushing attack in certain matchups, Overton has demonstrated the ability to generate significant yardage when given opportunities.

No. 4: DE Aycen Stevens

While Virginia Tech’s offensive production has received considerable attention, Stevens has quietly put together one of the Hokies’ most impressive individual seasons.

Through eight games, Stevens leads Virginia Tech with 8.0 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss, accounting for 65 yards lost on those tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Stevens’ production has been particularly important for a defense that has needed to generate pressure without consistently relying on additional blitzers.

No. 5: WR Que’Sean Brown

The Duke transfer leads Virginia Tech with 51 receptions for 685 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 13.4 yards per catch.

He has also earned an 81.0 PFF offensive grade across 356 snaps, ranking third among Virginia Tech’s offensive players. Brown’s most impressive performance came against Georgia Tech, where he recorded a career-high 182 receiving yards — 177 of which came in the first half. He also contributed 147 yards against Pittsburgh, giving him two performances with at least 140 receiving yards.

His ability to create explosive plays has provided Virginia Tech with an element its passing attack has lacked in recent seasons. With 85.6 receiving yards per game, Brown is on pace to surpass 1,000 yards by the end of the regular season.

And with SMU, Stanford, Miami and Virginia still remaining on the schedule, his production could prove crucial as the Hokies attempt to finish Franklin’s first season on a high note.