Virginia Tech Football: SP+ Predicts Final Score of Matchup Against Georgia Tech
In this week's iteration of Bill Connelly's SP+ Rankings, the Hokies reached the Top 25 for the first time in 2024.
SP+ thought highly of the Hokies until the upset loss to Vanderbilt, dropping the Hokies to 51st. Every week from then, Virginia Tech has shot up the rankings and now the Fighting Gobblers are top-25 according to SP+.
Georgia Tech is not rated as highly. The Yellow Jackets may be without quarterback Haynes King and even in his presence, the Jackets are rated as the 48th best team on Bill Connelly's SP+.
So how does SP+'s predictive system see the final score of Virginia Tech-Georgia Tech?
The Hokies were given a 69% chance to win and projected a final score of 33-25.
Virginia Tech will face off against Georgia Tech on ACC Network on Saturday in the 20th game between the two schools.
What exactly is SP+? Here is how Connelly himself describes it:
"As always, these are based on three primary factors: returning production (final rankings for which you can find at the bottom of this piece), recent recruiting and recent history. How good have you been recently? Whom do you have coming back? How good are the players replacing those you don't have coming back? That's loosely what we ask when we're setting expectations for a team; it's also what these projections attempt to do objectively.
As always: SP+ is a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking, and, along those same lines, these projections aren't intended to be a guess at what the AP Top 25 will look like at the end of the year. These are simply early offseason power rankings based on the information we have been able to gather to date."
