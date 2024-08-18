Virginia Tech Football: The Athletic Predicts Virginia Tech To Win Double-Digit Games
Virginia Tech football is going to return in 13 days when the Hokies go to Nashville to face Vanderbilt in the season opener. It is going to be the start of a highly anticipated season for the Hokies, who have been getting a lot of love this preseason and are expected to be contenders in the ACC this season.
One of the most favorable projections about the Hokies this offseason has come from The Athletic and college football analyst Stewart Mandel, who predicts that Virginia Tech will go 10-2 and finish third in the conference behind Florida State and Miami.
Here were some of his thoughts on Virginia Tech:
"The unranked Hokies have become a lot of people’s trendy sleeper pick, but I’m going so far as to predict double-digit wins. Kyron Drones emerged last season as one of the nation’s most impressive dual-threat quarterbacks, and the defense started looking more like an old Bud Foster unit. And Florida State and NC State aren’t on the schedule."
When naming eight potential sleepers for the college football playoff, 247Sports Brad Crawford listed Virginia Tech:
Key season-defining matchups: at Miami, Clemson
"There's not a coach in the ACC who looks at his two-deep with more confidence heading into the season than Brent Pry considering the wealth of veteran leadership back for the Hokies. Virginia Tech has the most returning starters in the ACC, including every notable playmaker offensively along with several key pieces on the other side of the football, highlighted by Antwuan Powell-Ryland and Cole Nelson. Virginia Tech plays only two ranked opponents — Miami and Clemson — and should be favored in 10 games."
There are some trap games that Virginia Tech will have to watch out for (Rutgers and Georgia Tech come to mind), but this team should be in the thick of the ACC title conversation.
In fact, Late Kick's Josh Pate called the Hokies a "sleeping giant" on one of his recent shows:
”Here’s a what-if for you, what if a former sleeping giant, or I guess a current sleeping giant in college football awakens this year? [Whom] would that be? I think Virginia Tech counts. Now kids — kids, some of you in my college-age audience are laughing right now, but you shouldn’t be. You don’t know what you don’t know. You don’t know about Virginia Tech, the National Championship contender, but Virginia Tech used to be a National Championship contender. You don’t know about an entire generation — including me, who grew up, not Virginia Tech fans, but when we knew there was going to be a Thursday night game in Blacksburg, or even a Saturday night game in Blacksburg, didn’t matter who you rooted for, you would make sure to tune in. You’d make sure to tune in ten minutes before the game starts, because you get to see ‘Enter Sandman’ and you get to see this incredible spectacle, up in the mountains, the hills of Virginia, it’s awesome. We haven’t seen that as a national spectacle for a while. What if they wake up? They’ve got a shot this year. They’ve got a shot, they’ve got a workable schedule, they’ve got a team that’s totally in touch with their identity, [and] they could have a high-level run game with Kyron Drones at quarterback— contributing to that. I was up there this spring, and sat down with Brent Pry, he’s really excited up there… There’s a game, [that’s] a long way away, so I’m not saying let’s talk about it now, but there’s a game in early November, where if they navigate the early portion of their schedule, even if they have one loss, they can afford to drop one. But if they’re a one loss or better team in early November, that’s when Clemson comes to town. November 9th. [When] Clemson comes to town, if we have a one loss or better Virginia Tech on that day or night, you will see Lane Stadium like some of us remember it being, maybe a generation ago. “
This is setting up to be a season to remember for Virginia Tech and it starts on Aug. 31st at Vanderbilt.