Virginia Tech Football: Three Biggest Storylines for Upcoming Game vs Vanderbilt
There's a football hangover glooming over Blacksburg.
The ups and downs from the Hokies' 24-11 loss to South Carolina have left a lot of questions in the air heading into week two. The score doesn't tell the whole story of the game. This was a matchup Virginia Tech was in all the way to the end. They just couldn't get a lick of consistency going on offense. From questionable decisions to drive-halting penalties, there's plenty to leave behind in Atlanta as Brent Pry and company prepare for their home opener.
Here are the biggest storylines headed into the Hokies' matchup against the Commodores.
Earth to Drones
Sunday wasn't just challenging for Kyron Drones; it was outright forgettable. The Gamecocks' defense may be the toughest they face all year, but they were trying so hard to lose this game, and the Hokies couldn't capitalize. When Drones had a clean pocket, he looked comfortable. An ounce of pressure, however, and he became speratic.
PFF logged Drones with a 31.9 grade under pressure. Combine that with completing only 42.9% of his passes, the lowest amongst every game he's started, and you have a recipe for disaster. Luckily, college football is a game of short term memory. Drones have got to take better care of the ball, especially when in enemy territory. Leaving Atlanta without a touchdown will surely have the Hokies hungry for revenge in Lane Stadium. It's not time to shut down the Kyron Drones hype train, but the brakes were pumped significantly.
Defending Home Turf
Brent Pry is now 1-3 in season openers. The Hokies have also been dealt a bad hand against the SEC. Last year's opener against Vanderbilt was a spoiled last-minute comeback that sparked a Commodores team that would go on to give some of the SEC's top programs dogfights.
The Hokies are tired of being sparkplugs for other teams. The self-proclaimed Beamer Bowl is in the past. This isn't just payback for last week, it's revenge for last year. Diego Pavia became the boogeyman for teams favored to beat him in 2024. They're coming off the heels of a dominating 45-3 victory against Charleston Southern. The Hokies need to come out and humble the Commodores.
They're going to try the same game plan Virginia Tech enforced on LaNorris Sellers. This is a game of counters for Vanderbilt. They're going to attempt to control the pace away from the clown once they take the lead. Drones have to push the pace without playing hero ball. A healthy backfield would also help the Hokies, but Marcellous Hawkins had some flashes in Atlanta.
This is a must-win matchup. No matter how ugly it gets, just come out on top.
The New Mayor of Sacksburg
Sam Siefkes was the MVP of week one. Teams like South Carolina are nearly impossible to silence. He did everything in his power to keep the Hokies in this game. Was manning up Nyck Harbor a great idea in the fourth? Maybe not, but they held Sellers and his explosive crew down for as long as they could.
Responding to the game-opening touchdown with a safety is the best-case scenario. Holding them to a 4-12 third-down conversion rate is even better. They finished with three sacks, with a near game-altering force fumble that South Carolina managed to fall on top of. The only critique that his unit has is form tackling.
There were some plays where the Hokies were all over the ball. Then there were plays where they looked like they were just throwing themselves at the ball carrier instead of pursuing them. Luckily, the worst example of this was on special teams, so it's not entirely Siefkes's problem to fix. The sentiment remains; the Hokies have to finish some of these missed opportunities in week two.
Siefkes had a recipe for success in Atlanta. Some complementary football should help execute a successful game plan against the Commodores.