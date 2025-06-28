Virginia Tech Football: Three Freshman That Could Steal Snaps This Season
Seeing freshmen succeed is a story every fan loves.
The birth of a potential star could happen at the flip of a coin. Whether they work their way onto the field or fill in for injury, freshmen know every snap at this stage of their career is essential.
Plenty of young Hokies could make an impact next year. Here are some names to keep an eye on.
Gabe Willimas - LB
Williams was one of the most exciting gets in his recruiting class for the Hokies. He's a hybrid linebacker who possesses rare sideline-to-sideline agility. He's a natural athlete who can quickly close in the open field. Simply put, he's a safety trapped in the frame of a linebacker.
While he's still learning the collegiate game, Williams actually saw snaps as a true freshman. He flashed potential down-to-down, mainly with his open-field abilities. The Maryland native has unfortunately faced grave adversity to begin his career. He suffered a season-ending injury against Clemson, being wheeled off in an ambulance.
After his injury, Williams continued to fight alongside his late father, who tragically passed away shortly after. Teammates, coaches, and fans were all by Williams's side during such challenging times. Every time he straps up his pads, he's playing for the man who molded him into the rising star he is.
Williams is a story every fan is watching next season. The talent he possesses stood out early and has shown a dedication to the craft that's hard to match. All of Hokie nation is rooting for a big 2025 campaign.
Gerard Johnson - EDGE
A native to the 757, Johnson was an intruiging prospect out of high school.
The former four-star prospect was one of the best athletes in the state. His high motor stood out in the pass rush downs. He bends the edge naturally and fights through double teams repeatedly at Frank W. Cox High School.
Most high school edges have really good frames, but lack the prototypical size. Not Johnson. He's been built like a tree trunk for quite some time. The blend of strength and speed he possesses makes him an easy bet for the rotation in 2025.
The Hokies lost a lot of production this offseason. Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Wilfried Pene, Aeneas Peebles, and Cole Nelson all departed to the pros. They were also the four-lead sack artists. Sam Seifkes is expected to carry over the tradition of Sacksburg to this new regime. Johnson could be a big tool in replacing the production they lost.
Keylen "Brodie" Adams - WR
Brodie Adams has been talked about since he stepped foot on campus. One of the many Green Run products to walk the halls of Beamer-Lawson as of late.
Adams was a historic receiver in high school. He set the VHSL record for receiving touchdowns and yards. As the state's top wideout, a lot of eyes were on Brodie.
Adams has a rare prototype. He possesses the ideal size and speed to make an impact downfield. Jump ball scenarios are a given for him, as he high points the ball like a veteran. His route tree is expansive and effective at all three levels on the field. Once he gets the ball, he's a walking highlight reel. He showed his agility in the open field in the Duke's Mayo Bowl with a 47-yard run.
It's hard to find what Brodie isn't capable of. He chose Tech over Alabama, Ohio State, Pitt, and South Carolina. That means he came here with the expectation of getting on the field sooner rather than later. With the team's top four receivers from 2024 gone, expect that to come to fruition.