Virginia Tech Football: Top Performers from the Hokies' 2025 Spring Game

The annual spring scrimmage has concluded. Here are the stars that shined brightest on Saturday.

Brett Holmes

Nov 9, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Brent Pry leads his team onto the field with Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Takye Heath (2) before the game at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
The 2025 Spring Game is under wraps for Virginia Tech.

The annual scrimmage provides fans with a look at new schemes and players either making their debut or getting a boost in playing time. The Hokies had plenty of new faces to debut with Kyron Drones and Pop Watson inactive on offense. We saw activity from Davi Belfort, Keldon Ryan, and A.J. Brand under center.

Sam Siefkes and Philip Montgomery experimented with plenty of personnel in their first outing. Here's what stood out in the Hokies' spring finale.

Lunch Pails For Everyone

Siefkes was in his bag in his coordinating debut in Blacksburg.

The defense "won" the scrimmage 50-21 based on the scoring system set up. The Hokies finished with nine tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and two interceptions. Dante Lovett was the top dog in this defense. He highlighted the day with his 38-yard pick-six. Freshman Jojo Crim notched his first interception as a Hokie, bundled with two pass breakups.

George Ballance made the other highlight play for Siefkes's unit. His fumble-six gave the Hokies their second defensive score of the first half. Aycen Stevens and Deric Dandy led the pack with two TFLs. Freshman Sherrod Henderson had his first career sack alongside Dandy.

Ayden Greene: QB1?

Your eyes don't deceive you. Ayden Greene was the best passer on the day for the Hokies.

The three freshman passers emphasized the defense's dominance. Kelden Ryan and A.J. Brand were effective running the ball but were non-factors on offense. Davi Belfort had a solid outing throwing the rock, finishing with a passer rating of 132.6. His lone touchdown was thrown to Ayden Greene, who finished as the game's leading passer.

Greene had the offense's biggest play on a creative lateral to set up a wide-open Cameron Seldon for a 57-yard touchdown. The junior totaled 65 yards on three catchers to build off the highlight score.

A Strong Committee

Perhaps the biggest concern on offense, Virginia Tech had some massive shoes to fill at running back. The lightning in a bottle that was Bhayshul Tuten has departed, and the Hokies responded with depth over the off-season.

Transfers Brayden Bennett and Marcellous Hawkins were brought in as counterparts. Bennett was an efficient back at Coastal Carolina. 5.8 yards per carry is a number that can give a coach ease, and he lived up to that expectation. He led today's group with 74 yards on just 11 carries, paired with Hawkins's 45 yards on 14 touches.

Redshirt Freshman Tyler Mason saw some action later in the day. He gained 42 yards on eight attempts and helped the trio finish with 4.9 yards per carry. The quarterbacks finished with 36 yards, with A.J. Brand topping Ryan and Belfort with the day's only rushing touchdown.

BRETT HOLMES

Brett Holmes has been covering the Hokies as a Sports Media & Analytics student at the school for the past two years. Alongside writing, he works behind the scenes as a production assistant for Virginia Tech's athletic production organization Hokie Vision. In his free time, he produces his own podcast, Holmes Field Advantage, on his YouTube. You can find him on X @_BrettHolmes

