Virginia Tech Football: Top WR Transfer Target Obi Obialo Chooses Oklahoma

After a rash of transfers affected the Virginia Tech wide receiver room this offseason, Virginia Tech was hoping to make a splash in the transfer market to provide reinforcements to the pass-catching unit.

One of Tech's top targets was Marshall graduate transfer wide receiver Obi Obialo, who visited Blacksburg recently to weigh his options of playing football for the Hokies.

After taking other visits across the country, Obialo announced on his personal Twitter account that he will be joining the Oklahoma Sooners.

Obialo caught 18 passes for 244 yards last season for Marshall, and has a combined 81 receptions for 998 yards and four touchdowns over the course of his collegiate career with Oklahoma State and Marshall.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining with the Sooners.

The Hokies will now be forced to look elsewhere to replace departing wide receivers Damon Hazelton, Hezekiah Grimsley, and Jacoby Pinckney.