Virginia Tech Football: Transfer DB Joseph Reddish Commits to Virginia Tech, Brother of Quentin Reddish
The Hokies class of defensive back transfers in 2025 grows larger yet again. Wingate transfer defensive back, and older brother of Virginia Tech safety Quentin Reddish, has committed to Virginia Tech. Joseph Reddish has three more years left of eligibility after not playing for Wingate in 2023 and playing in eleven games in 2024.
As Joseph mentions, the long line of brothers at Virginia Tech continues. Just last year, Virginia Tech held a roster of Benji Gosnell, Stephen Gosnell, Jayden McDonald, Jorden McDonald, Braelin Moore, and Kaden Moore. There's legacy duos of Virginia Tech brothers too, with Marcus and Michael Vick being arguably the most notable duo of brothers.
Joseph Reddish, the older brother, recorded four interceptions in 2024. He also recorded 11 pass break ups, 33 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and 1 field goal block for Wingate last season.
Reddish released a statement before committing to Virginia Tech regarding his entry into the transfer portal from Wingate:
“First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability and opportunity to play the game I love. Without Him, none of this would be possible.
I also want to thank Wingate University, my Coaches, Teammates, and the entire Bulldog family for their unwavering support and for helping me grow both on and off the field.
After much thought and reflection, I have decided to enter the transfer portal to explore opportunities that align with my athletic and academic goals. I am excited to continue working hard and trusting God's plan for this next chapter in my journey.
Thank you to everyone who has been part of this process. The best is yet to come!”
The Wingate Bulldogs finished their 2024 season with a 9-2 record, including three impressive ranked wins. Reddish's former team defeated No. 17 Delta State, No. 12 Lenior-Rhyme, and No. 19 Carson-Newman. The Bulldogs allowed a combined 30 points in those games, averaging 10 points allowed in their games against ranked opponents. The Wingate University Bulldogs compete in the NCAA Division II.
Virginia Tech in 2024, had an up-and-down season, finishing the regular season with a 6-6 record with wins against Boston College, Georgia Tech, and Stanford.
Reddish will join his younger brother who made an incredible impact on the Virginia Tech 2024 team as just a freshman. Quentin recorded 18 tackles, 14 of which were solo stops. His career high in tackles came against the Hokies' dominating win against Stanford where Quentin Reddish recorded 5 total tackles, four of which were solo tackles.
Quentin and his brother may have a huge role on the Hokies' 2025 team depending on what Virginia Tech does in the transfer portal. The Hokies have added safety Sherrod Covil from Clemson, cornerback Isaiah Brown-Murphy from East Carolina, and safety Tyson Flowers from Rice.
