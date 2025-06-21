What Does A Realistic, Floor, And Dream 2025 Season Look Like For Virginia Tech?
The Virginia Tech Hokies are in the midst of a massive rebuild. The Hokies have endured a mixed bag of results since former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry was inducted as head coach of the Hokies heading into the 2022-23 season.
That first season for Pry saw the Hokies stutter to just three wins. However, a monster transfer portal, which saw the likes of Jaylin Lane, Ali Jennings, Bhayshul Tuten, Da'Quan Felton, Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Derrick Canteen, Kyron Drones, and others shape the Hokies' immediate future. Virginia Tech marked a 1-3 start during the 2023-24 season, and Pry was on the hot seat after a 24-17 loss to Marshall towards the end of September.
From then on, though, the Hokies began to catch life. Tech finished the season 6-3 and took on an albeit stripped-to-bolts Tulane and beat the Green Wave 41-20 in what was seen as a massive step in the right direction of that Military Bowl win.
Heading into last season, the expectations have only moved upwards, after a 7-6 year two under Pry, the Hokies were aiming for better things, and with one of the most experienced corps in the nation, the outlook was skyhigh as the Hokies posted a possible 19 returning players according to Athlon Sports. That, combined with the expectation that the Hokies had finally smoothed out their coaching errors that saw Tech drop a number of games under Pry during his first two seasons, only built the ceiling higher.
Virginia Tech ultimately just scraped into a bowl game, finishing last season with just a 6-7 record and barely scraping into a bowl game.
Since last season ended, both coordinators, Tyler Bowen and Chris Marve, departed, for the likes of Philip Montgomery and Sam Siefkes to take the reins.
30 new players have joined the program, with over 30 departing through different routes, and a quiet hope is slowly filling the confines of Lane Stadium. Today's task is to analyze the realistic, floor, and dream expectations of the Hokies' crucial fourth year under Pry.
Realistic
The Hokies muster eight wins. This hasn't been a feat accomplished since 2019, and in the years since, Tech has compiled four losing seasons.
The talent is there, the Hokies have replenished their wideout corps, while adding versatile defensive players, and most importantly, strengthened their offensive line. The Hokies have a revamped front line, which has seen Tech hopefully provide more protection for Drones.
You could also argue that the coaching has been vastly improved. Montgomery has spent time creating one of football's best ever offenses at Baylor, with stints as an OC at UFL side Birmingham Stallions and Auburn as well.
On the defensive side, the hiring of Siefkes proves to be an addition of a wily coach. Siefkes brings experience as the Arizona Cardinals linebacker coach, along with a defensive quality control and assistant linebacker coach gig at the Minnesota Vikings prior to joining the Hokies, with a number of other jobs being taken up from the college landscape prior to Siefkes' arrival in the NFL.
Disappointment
The Hokies achieve another 6-6 regular season, after all the credit in the bank that was built after Pry's 7-6 year, a chunk of that was lost last season, if the Hokies go onto pose another mediocre season in 2025-26, then Pry will firmly be on the hot seat once again.
Dream
Getting overly excited about the Hokies is something that has long been a problem with the fans of Virginia Tech (myself included). So, to aim for a College Football Playoff is beyond ambitious. It is worth noting that the ACC is slowly reaffirming itself once again into a truly powerful conference. Syracuse and SMU were two of the biggest surprises last season, and adding that to the fact that Miami added Carson Beck only adds to that narrative. Virginia Tech finishes its season with four barn-burners against the likes of Louisville, Florida State, Miami, and UVa. Each of those games could go sideways for the Hokies, so the middle stretch is where Tech really needs to excel. If the Hokies tally 9+ wins, then that is a massive win for the program.
