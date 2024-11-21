Virginia Tech Football: What Does ESPN’s FPI Say About the Game Against Duke?
Virginia Tech and Duke have had fairly opposing seasons. Duke had a quite easy out-of-conference schedule, carrying the Blue Devils to a 7-3 record, tied for fourth best in the ACC. Virginia Tech hasn't been so lucky. Besides Virginia Tech's 24-14 loss to Clemson, where Drones and Tuten were both less than 100% healthy, all of the Hokies' losses have come in one-score fashion.
The season started off with a disappointing loss to Vanderbilt, which in retrospect is not that bad of a loss, but the Hokies' loss to Rutgers isn't very impressive. Virginia Tech also lost a game to Syracuse after leading the Orange 21-3. Virginia Tech had a chance to shut down Syracuse late in the fourth quarter, but LeQuint Allen was too much for the Hokies' defense.
Also, the Hokies' loss to Miami could have gone the other way. After Virginia Tech walked the game off with a game-ending touchdown, the Hokies celebrated, but it didn't end that simply. In one of the longest replay reviews in the history of the ACC, the play was overturned, and the Hokies lost.
Virginia Tech could easily have won every game on their schedule, with the exception of Virginia Tech's loss to Clemson which was a disappointment on all fronts.
Duke, on the other hand, has had some tough losses. After keeping it close with Miami, Cam Ward's crew ignited late in the game and defeated the Blue Devils 53-31. Georgia Tech also seemingly had their way against Duke in a two score win where Due had just 279 total yards.
Even though the Blue Devils have seven wins, the Blue Devils are still relatively unproven. Their best wins are one-score victories against Northwestern, UConn, North Carolina, and Florida State.
So how does ESPN's FPI compare these two seasons?
Despite the difference in win-loss records, ESPN's Football Power Index gives Virginia Tech the benefit of the doubt, giving Virginia Tech a 58.8% chance to beat Duke, meaning this game is nothing but a toss-up.
