As each season passes, more and more football players are stepping away from the game they love due to dangers associated with brain damage.

According to his Instagram account, Virginia Tech Freshman William Pritchard is the the latest player to make the choice to walk away from the gridiron because of multiple head injuries.

Pritchard, the No. 28 offensive guard prospect in the state, is a Midlothian, Va. native who was a 3-time All-State selection for Manchester High School. He played a major role in helping Manchester cruise to a 15-0 record and claim the 6A Virginia State Championship.

While Pritchard hasn't played a single snap for the Hokies, its safe to say most believed his best football was in the forefront. Virginia Tech hasn't released an official statement, but if the Freshman stands by his choice, let's all commend him. Football has been synonymous with these young adults for most of their live and its never an easy decision.

In Pritchard's case, it feels like the right one.