Virginia Tech Football: Xavier Chaplin Named As PFF Left Tackle of the Week
Blacksburg, Vir -- Virginia Tech left tackle Xavier Chaplin has finished most weeks as the highest-graded player by Pro Football Focus on the Hokies' offense.
This week, not only did Xavier Chaplin lead the Hokies with an 88.8 PFF Grade, but his 88.8 grade was good enough to land him as PFF's highest-rated left tackle in week eight, subsequently landing on PFF's National Team of the Week.
Although Bhayshul Tuten's performance was overshadowed by Chaplin's in that of PFF grade, Tuten found himself on PFF's ACC Team of the Week with his 70.6 grade following his 266 rushing yard appearance.
Chaplin served a big part in Tuten's big game, blocking at the complete next level, looking like an NFL-level offensive tackle against Boston College's impressive defensive line.
Chaplin also didn't allow a sack, a pressure, or a quarterback hurry all game.
It's way too early to think about Chaplin's role in the NFL Draft since Chaplin is a redshirt sophomore who will likely enter the pros in the 2027 season. He will likely hear his name called in whichever Draft he chooses. National analyst Tony Pauline teased the idea of Chaplin entering the 2025 NFL Draft as a third-year sophomore. Pauline graded Chaplin as a fifth-round talent and noted that he's the cornerpiece of the Virginia Tech Hokies offensive line.
ESPN currently lists him at 6-foot-7 and 323 pounds, NFL level size, and he has completely controlled defensive linemen of a similar size while rarely getting penalized at all.
Look for Brent Pry to continue to rely on Chaplin's dominance at left tackle.
