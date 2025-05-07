Virginia Tech Lands Commitment From Oklahoma State Transfer Quarterback Garret Rangel
Virginia Tech is back at it again in the transfer portal, but this time they have made a bit of a surprise addition. Former Oklahoma State quarterback Garret Rangel announced today that he is committing to the Hokies and Rangel will likely be coming in to provide depth and battle Pop Watson for the backup spot behind Kyron Drones.
Rangel played three seasons in Stillwater, with 2022 being the year he saw the most snaps. That season, Rangel threw for 711 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 51% of his passes. According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), Rangel 229 snaps during the 2022 season and finished with a 49.0 overall grade on offense. In 2023, Rangel played 68 snaps and then he played 66 snaps last season. While the numbers won't blow you away, Rangel has experience and could be better in Phillip Montgomery's offense than the one he was in with Oklahoma State. With his addition, it will be worth keeping an eye on the backup quarterback spot now.
The Hokies have been busy in the transfer portal this week, adding mostly to the defense before getting Rangel in the quarterback room today. Perhaps the most notable addition was at linebacker (a big position of need), where North Carolina transfer Michael Short committed to Virginia Tech. Our own Connor Mardian broke down the new additions earlier this week:
"Short hails from Charlotte, N.C. where he spent one season as a Tar Heel. Short spent his sole season. Short tallied 23 tackles with 17 of them being solo, including a season-high five against Duke in the Tar Heels 21-20 loss to the Blue Devils.
Short is the second Hokie to commit to Tech today, Short joins Immanuel Hickman. Hickman hails from the University of Southern Florida, where last season he finished the year with 19 tackles (six solo) and 2.5 tackles for loss.
Prior to USF, Hickman started his career at ECU. As a Pirate, Hickman tallied 64 tackles in his three years in Greenville, N.C.
This is the second transfer addition made in the past couple of weeks in the defensive line.
Georgia Southern defensive tackle Elhadj Fall recently disclosed that he will be completing a transfer to the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Fall hails from the Sun Belt, where in two full years, he established himself as one of the best defensive tackles in the conference. Fall recently was nominated to the 2024 All-Sun Belt Conference Honorable Mention.
According to Georgia Southern Athletics, last season Fall "Played in all 13 games, starting one … Saw action on 477 plays (436 defense, 42 special teams) … Had 20 tackles, including 4.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks … Also had a pass breakup, a quarterback hurry and a blocked PAT"
Fall stands at 6'4 weighing in at 290 pounds.
For Virginia Tech Football, the Hokies have gone through a major facelift over the last few months, with the exits of over 20 players and both offensive and defensive coordinators. The squad has seen massive restructuring with players departing the Hokies from every position group since the end of a disappointing 6-7 season under head coach Brent Pry. Pry did not leave all the changes on the field, as he went ahead and added new coordinators, Phillip Montgomery and Sam Siefkes, on either side of the ball as the school's new offensive and defensive coordinators.
Currently marshaling the defensive front for the Hokies is Kelvin Gilliam Jr., Kemari Copeland, James Djonkam, Ben Bell, and a corps of Hokies all vying for their chance to replace the likes of Aeneas Peebles and Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr., who were both selected in this year's NFL draft."
