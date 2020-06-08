AllHokies
Virginia Tech Lands UVA Transfer Long-Snapper Enzo Anthony

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech Football secured another commitment from the transfer portal on Monday afternoon, as rising sophomore long-snapper Enzo Anthony committed to Virginia Tech from....none other than in-state rival Virginia.

Anthony, who is 5'10", 225 lbs., played in 13 out of 14 games for the Cavaliers last season as a true freshman, and was the long-snapper on every single one of the team's punts when he played. He was ranked as the nation's 20th-best long-snapper in the Class of 2019, per Rubio Long Snapping.

Anthony might be Virginia Tech's "Most Interesting Man on the Roster" on a number of levels as he joins the program.

First, he is very close with Virginia Tech offensive lineman, Brock Hoffman. Hoffman voiced his excitement of Anthony's commitment to Tech on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

Second, Anthony is a DIRECT DESCENDANT of University of Virginia founder and third president of the United States, Thomas Jefferson.

Finally, he's joining an elite group of individuals (and a short list for that matter) of student-athletes who have played on both sides of the Commonwealth Cup rivalry.

Per 247 Sports, Anthony was one of 17 true freshmen to participate in a game for the Cavaliers last season. He will sit out this upcoming season due to NCAA transfer rules, and will have three years of eligibility remaining when he takes the field for the Hokies in the fall of 2021. 

At that time, he will likely slide right into the fold as the team's starting long-snapper on special teams.

