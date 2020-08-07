The Virginia Tech Hokies made a late addition to its 2020 football roster, as Villanova graduate-transfer wide receiver Changa Hodge announced his commitment to the Hokies on Friday evening.

Hodge, who is a redshirt-senior, will be eligible immediately this fall for the Hokies.

The process moved quickly for Hodge, who announced his decision to transfer away from Villanova earlier this week. Just four days later, Virginia Tech is his pick, adding an instant-impact player to the Hokies offense for the fall.

Following the transfer of Damon Hazelton at the end of last season, the Hokies were desperate for proven receiver depth to support Tre Turner, Kaleb Smith, and Tayvion Robinson in the 2020 season.

Hodge certainly fits that bill - and then some - as the 6'1", 200 lbs. pass-catcher recorded 65 receptions for 1,118 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Wildcats last season. He was one of the most productive pass-catchers at the FCS level, and now provides a one-year solution to depth issues that the Hokies have at wide receiver.

On Friday afternoon, Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente hinted to the media that the Hokies are always reviewing the transfer portal to see if there are players who can make an immediate impact on the program.

"We look at the transfer portal every day as a staff and review kids on a case-by-case basis. It's always a possibility that we can add players from the portal to the roster," Fuente said earlier in the day.

The big winner from the addition of Hodge is incumbent starting quarterback Hendon Hooker, who now has another weapon at his disposal on offense this fall.

It'll be interesting to see how Hodge is acclimated and how big of an impact he can make on the roster upon his arrival in Blacksburg.