AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Other Sports
Basketball

Virginia Tech Lands Villanova Transfer Wide Receiver Changa Hodge

Mike McDaniel

The Virginia Tech Hokies made a late addition to its 2020 football roster, as Villanova graduate-transfer wide receiver Changa Hodge announced his commitment to the Hokies on Friday evening.

Hodge, who is a redshirt-senior, will be eligible immediately this fall for the Hokies.

The process moved quickly for Hodge, who announced his decision to transfer away from Villanova earlier this week. Just four days later, Virginia Tech is his pick, adding an instant-impact player to the Hokies offense for the fall.

Following the transfer of Damon Hazelton at the end of last season, the Hokies were desperate for proven receiver depth to support Tre Turner, Kaleb Smith, and Tayvion Robinson in the 2020 season. 

Hodge certainly fits that bill - and then some - as the 6'1", 200 lbs. pass-catcher recorded 65 receptions for 1,118 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Wildcats last season. He was one of the most productive pass-catchers at the FCS level, and now provides a one-year solution to depth issues that the Hokies have at wide receiver.

On Friday afternoon, Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente hinted to the media that the Hokies are always reviewing the transfer portal to see if there are players who can make an immediate impact on the program.

"We look at the transfer portal every day as a staff and review kids on a case-by-case basis. It's always a possibility that we can add players from the portal to the roster," Fuente said earlier in the day.

The big winner from the addition of Hodge is incumbent starting quarterback Hendon Hooker, who now has another weapon at his disposal on offense this fall.

It'll be interesting to see how Hodge is acclimated and how big of an impact he can make on the roster upon his arrival in Blacksburg.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Virginia Tech transfer running back Raheem Blackshear still awaiting word on waiver from NCAA

For the second fall camp in a row, the Hokies await word from the NCAA about a transfer addition to the roster

Mike McDaniel

2021 3-star Connecticut wide receiver Skyler Bell names Hokies to top 5. Decision set for August 16th

Bell, who has the Hokies high on his list, is set to announce his college decision on August 16th

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech starting defensive end TyJuan Garbutt out indefinitely, remains on roster

Virginia Tech starting defensive end TyJuan Garbutt is not with the team for the start of fall camp

Mike McDaniel

With the new football schedule released, what's reasonable to expect for the 2020 Virginia Tech Hokies?

The ACC released its updated college football schedule on Thursday. What is reasonable to expect for Virginia Tech?

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech ranked #24 in 2020 debut of the coaches poll

The Hokies are ranked #24 in the preseason coaches poll for the new year

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech football opens fall camp Friday

The Hokies open official preparation for their fifth season under head coach Justin Fuente

Mike McDaniel

The ACC unveils full football schedule - Hokies face rival Virginia in Week Two

The Atlantic Coast Conference released the full college football schedule on Thursday, and there are some interesting quirks for the Hokies

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech Recruiting Rewind: Keshawn King

The running back room at Virginia Tech is full of new faces, but we look back at a player who flashed some serious talent on the field for the Hokies in 2019 in Keshawn King.

Ryan Hartman

by

mikem92

Virginia Tech athletic department details safety protocols, but remains mum on COVID-19 testing numbers

While other athletic departments across college football have disclosed their COVID-19 testing results, Virginia Tech stays silent on details of the testing results

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech's athletic department remaining afloat amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Hokies AD Whit Babcock expressed optimism that the athletic department will remain stabilized into the fall

Mike McDaniel