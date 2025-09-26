Virginia Tech LB Michael Short to Enter Transfer Portal
Virginia Tech linebacker Michael Short is now the third Hokie player to test the waters in the transfer portal. The 6-foot-3, 226-pound true junior linebacker will redshirt this season and will possess two years of eligibility at his next stop. Short participated in all four games of Virginia Tech’s 2025 campaign, meaning he has already used a season of play under NCAA rules, and any further appearances would nullify his redshirt.
"After reflecting on the recent decisions made by the Virginia Tech football administration regarding the firing of Coach Brent Pry, I have decided to redshirt this year and enter my name into the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining," Short said in a statement he posted to X (formerly Twitter). "This is now the second year in a row I've experienced my head coach being fired midseason, and I am excited to find a new program where I can continue to display my talents. To the Hokies fans, family and friends, thank you for your support during the four games I had the privilege to play in."
Through four games, Short had established himself as a key contributor on Virginia Tech’s defense. He ranked second on the team in total tackles with 21 (six unassisted), including a career-high 11 against Vanderbilt. That season total trails only fellow linebacker Caleb Woodson, who was listed as “out” on the ACC’s initial availability report released yesterday. Short also led the defense in tackles for loss, recording four stops behind the line of scrimmage. In addition to his 21 tackles and 4 TFLs, Short also recorded a sack against Wofford and a pass deflection against Vanderbilt.
Here's a brief snippet on Short from the summer, courtesy of former lead editor Connor Mardian.
"It is also worth noting that Short was a specific pickup after the hire of Siefkes. Siefkes loves the versatility of players and has shown in the short-term his ability to add an array of defensive installments that could easily see Short fitting into the team.
Short was an early enrollee at UNC and was a 247Sports three-star recruit ranked as the nation’s 111th-best linebacker and the No. 33 player in North Carolina according to the 247Sports Composite.
Short posted 121 tackles, 12 sacks, 26 TFL, 10 hurries, and two INTs as a senior at Mallard Creek High School while also earning all-state, all-conference, and conference defensive player of the year honors."
According to Pro Football Focus, Shorted tallied an overall grade of 57.4 in four contests with the Hkies, including a 74.7 grade against the run and 33.9 in coverage.
Short is the third player to enter the transfer portal, following cornerback Dante Lovett and wide receiver/punt returner Tucker Holloway.