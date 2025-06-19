Fresh Faces at Virginia Tech: What does North Carolina transfer Michael Short offer the Hokies in 2025?
Virginia Tech has been on the move since the end of last season. Since the Hokies finished last year 6-7. The Hokies saw two new coordinators in Sam Siefkes and Philip Montgomery take defensive and offensive coordinator roles for the Hokies.
Over 30 players in and out of the Tech football program have seen the Hokies with mixed expectations heading into next season.
According to 247Sports, the Hokies have tallied the 50th best transfer class in the nation.
One possible key addition the Hokies have recently added is North Carolina transfer Michael Short.
Short hails from Charlotte, N.C., where he spent one season as a Tar Heel. Short spent his sole season. Short tallied 23 tackles with 17 of them being solo, including a season-high five against Duke in the Tar Heels' 21-20 loss to the Blue Devils.
The Hokies have a history of flipping lower-name talents under head coach Brent Pry. The Hokies have flipped players like Bhayshul Tuten and Da'Quan Felton, each was lowly recruited out of high school into NFL talents, with Tuten going in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
It is also worth noting that Short was a specific pickup after the hire of Siefkes. Siefkes loves the versatility of players and has shown in the short-term his ability to add an array of defensive installments that could easily see Short fitting into the team.
Short was an early enrollee at UNC and was a 247Sports three-star recruit ranked as the nation’s 111th-best linebacker and the No. 33 player in North Carolina according to the 247Sports Composite.
Short posted 121 tackles, 12 sacks, 26 TFL, 10 hurries, and two INTs as a senior at Mallard Creek High School while also earning all-state, all-conference, and conference defensive player of the year honors.