Virginia Tech Leads ACC with Four Selections to SI Publishers' All-Conference Team

Mike McDaniel

Expectations are high this fall for the Virginia Tech Hokies, as the roster returns a wealth of production on both sides of the football heading into the new season.

Tech is seen as one of the popular picks to win the ACC Coastal this fall, alongside North Carolina and Miami.

As such, it's no surprise that Virginia Tech was well-represented on the All-ACC Team, which was selected by various Sports Illustrated Publishers this week.

In total, the Hokies landed four players on the list, which was the most out of any team in the conference. Clemson, Pittsburgh, Florida State, and Wake Forest tied for second-most in the ACC with three selections each. Virginia and Georgia Tech were the only two schools in the conference to not have any players named to the All-ACC Team.

For the Hokies, representatives included linemen Christian Darrisaw and Lecitus Smith on offense, and linebacker Rayshard Ashby and cornerback Caleb Farley on defense.

The full list of players selected, as well as the format of the selections, can be found below.

Format: Each publisher got to vote for a single position player at QB, TE, RB, K and Punter, two at DE/DT/CB/S, three linebackers and wide receivers, and five offensive linemen. For the offensive linemen, voters were asked to select five offensive linemen regardless of position.

Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)

Running Back: Travis Etienne (Clemson)

Wide Receivers: Sage Surratt (Wake Forest), Dazz Newsome (UNC), Tutu Atwell (Louisville), Tamorrion Terry (FSU)

Tight End: Brevin Jordan (Miami)

Offensive Linemen: Jackson Carman (Clemson), Ben Petrula (Boston College), Jimmy Morrissey (Pitt), Christian Darrisaw (VT), Lecitus Smith (VT)

Defensive Ends: Greg Rousseau (Miami), Boogie Basham (Wake Forest)

Defensive Tackles: Marvin Wilson (FSU), Jalen Twyman (Pitt)

Linebackers: Max Richardson (Boston College), Chazz Surratt (UNC), Rayshard Ashby (VT)

Cornerbacks: Asante Samuel (FSU), Caleb Farley (VT)

Safeties: Andre Cisco (Syracuse), Paris Ford (Pitt)

Kicker: Nick Sciba (Wake Forest)

Punter: Trenton Gill (NC State)

KR/PR: Damond Philyaw-Johnson (Duke)

