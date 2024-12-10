Virginia Tech OL Braelin Moore Enters Transfer Portal
Following plenty of transfers throughout the day, Virginia Tech offensive lineman Braelin Moore will enter the transfer portal as Matt Zenitz reported on Monday afternoon.
Moore’s announcement comes after Xavier Chaplin also entered the portal on Monday. As Kaden Moore and Parker Clements graduate, the Hokies will return just one starter and lose both of the Moore brothers in one offseason. Alongside the announcement that backup left guard Gunner Givens will enter the portal as well, Virginia Tech could lose five or more offensive linemen in the two-deep depth chart.
Moore started the last four years, primarily serving as the Hokies’ center alongside his brother, Kaden Moore, at right guard.
Braelin Moore is not yet ranked by 247Sports’ Transfer Rankings. He was a three-star recruit in the 2022 class, and he was ranked as the 54th best interior offensive lineman in the class. Moore also came from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, where he was ranked as the 27th best player from Pennsylvania. He received other offers from West Virginia, Syracuse, Pitt, Penn, Minnesota, and East Carolina.
The centers behind Braelin Moore are either walk-ons or freshmen, so Moore leaves the Hokies in a fairly dire situation at the center position. He is the fourth scholarship-level offensive lineman to enter the portal.
Moore’s announcement that he was entering the transfer portal did not come alongside a statement from Moore. Braelin’s agency, 3 Strand Sports, broke the news to the public around 6:00 p.m. ET.
Moore battled an injury in the first half against Miami quite well, he has no known injury problems and he will have multiple years of eligibility.
Related Stories:
Virginia Tech Football: 2025 Transfer Portal Tracker for the Hokies
BREAKING: Virginia Tech Will Play Minnesota in The Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Virginia Tech Football: Offensive Lineman Lance Williams To Enter the Transfer Portal