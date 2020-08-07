AllHokies
Virginia Tech Ranked #24 in 2020 Debut of the Coaches Poll

Bryan Manning

The COVID-19 pandemic shut down the world of sports in March. Since that time, sports fans have longed for a return to normal. On Thursday, college football got one step closer to its much-awaited return as the first preseason coaches poll was released.

There were no surprises at the top with Clemson leading the way at No. 1. The Tigers finished with 38 first-place votes. Ohio State came in at No. 2, while Alabama was ranked No. 3.

Georgia and defending national champion LSU rounded out the top five.

The Virginia Tech Hokies made an appearance, coming in at No. 24. The Hokies, who return multiple starters on both sides of the ball, had high expectations for the 2020 season with numerous players garnering preseason All-ACC honors. Even without All-ACC defensive back Caleb Farley, the expectations for the program remain high.

Overall, three ACC teams made the top 25 with North Carolina also coming in at No. 19. Hopes are high in Chapel Hill with sophomore quarterback Sam Howell — the best quarterback in the ACC not named Trevor Lawrence.

Notre Dame, which is officially a member of the ACC in football for 2020 only, came in at No. 10.

Louisville, Miami, Virginia, Pittsburgh and Duke all fell short of the top 25 but received votes. 

Given that the preseason poll's release timing this year comes with several players announcing opt-outs for the season across college football, there will likely be more teams than usual both over-ranked and under-ranked heading into Week One.

Virginia Tech football opens fall camp Friday

The Hokies open official preparation for their fifth season under head coach Justin Fuente

Mike McDaniel

The ACC unveils full football schedule - Hokies face rival Virginia in Week Two

The Atlantic Coast Conference released the full college football schedule on Thursday, and there are some interesting quirks for the Hokies

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech Recruiting Rewind: Keshawn King

The running back room at Virginia Tech is full of new faces, but we look back at a player who flashed some serious talent on the field for the Hokies in 2019 in Keshawn King.

Ryan Hartman

mikem92

Virginia Tech athletic department details safety protocols, but remains mum on COVID-19 testing numbers

While other athletic departments across college football have disclosed their COVID-19 testing results, Virginia Tech stays silent on details of the testing results

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech's athletic department remaining afloat amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Hokies AD Whit Babcock expressed optimism that the athletic department will remain stabilized into the fall

Mike McDaniel

Former Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley hires NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus

After opting out of the college football season last week, former Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley hires Drew Rosenhaus as his agent

Mike McDaniel

COVID-19 creating confounding obstacles for Justin Fuente's 2020 season

How will Justin Fuente be evaluated with the 2020 season in flux?

Ricky LaBlue

mikem92

Virginia Tech makes top six for 3-star Georgia defensive tackle Devin Lee

If Lee commits to Virginia Tech, he would be the third prospect from Georgia to pledge the Hokies in the Class of 2021

Mike McDaniel

Former Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley discusses opt out with Football Morning in America

Caleb Farley spoke with Football Morning in America about his decision to leave Virginia Tech.

Mike McDaniel

Jay.anderson

Virginia Tech lands 18th commitment of the 2021 recruiting class, as Tennessee offensive lineman Bryce Goodner pledges the Hokies

Goodner was offered by Virginia Tech over the weekend, and didn't take long to make his decision

Mike McDaniel