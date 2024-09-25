Virginia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination for Matchup With Miami
The Virginia Tech Hokies are getting ready to have their first look at in-conference play this week, as they take on ACC rival Miami Hurricanes. This meeting will be the 5th game since 2019 that the two teams have played against each other where Miami leads the series 3-1 and this will be 2nd time in the last five meetings that Miami has ranked in the top ten.
The Virginia Tech Hokies have announced that the uniform combination for Friday night's game will be maroon helmets, white jerseys and maroon pants against Miami. This uniform mashup is a good mixture as it isn't too much of one color same as what they opened the season against Vanderbilt wearing. In the last matchup, the Hokies wore their all-Maroon uniforms, during Virginia Tech's homecoming week, where they lost 20-14. The Matchup that everyone is most excited about in this one is Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones and Miami quarterback Cam Ward, the pair are cousins.
Here is what Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones had to say about the matchup: 'It’s just competitiveness, We trained together all summer, so me and him are going to bicker back and forth and then we going to see who the real quarterback is when we play Miami." This matchup will have both quarterback's best efforts put forward, as the pair found out they were related to each other in their Junior year of high school. As of right now, Cam Ward is a Heisman Trophy candidate and has the Hurricanes looking good with a 4-0 record going into this game and has thrown for 1,439 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions.
Let's take a look at what our own RJ Schafer had to say about a potential upset happening for the Hurricanes this Friday:
Be Explosive
This seems overly simple, but there's a method behind the madness. Looking at the upset mentioned above of Clemson, Syracuse utilized some of their best play calls of the entire 2017 season, with every touchdown drive, besides the first drive, ending in four plays or less.
How can Virginia Tech do this? It's pretty straightforward, use your key players! Brent Pry and his staff have to find ways to get Bhayshul Tuten open in space, scheme ways to get Jaylin Lane open, and run the ball with Kyron Drones."
To get this upset to happen for the Hokies, they will have to come out of the gates faster than usual and play a full consistent game of team ball. The Hokies will Play the Hurricanes in Hard Rock Stadium on Friday at 7:30 PM on ESPN.