Virginia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination for Matchup With Old Dominion
Virginia Tech has a big matchup Saturday against Old Dominion in S.B. Ballard Stadium and this is coming off a huge win against Marshall. Old Dominion, is coming off back-to-back close losses against South Carolina and East Carolina in which they had a chance to win by scoring at least one touchdown. This is a big matchup for the Hokies as multiple players are returning home to play against their home team and some former team the Monarchs, one specific player being Ali Jennings.
The Hokies have announced the uniforms they will be wearing Saturday against Old Dominion. The Hokies will be wearing their white jerseys, white helmets, and maroon pants, a similar pattern to what they had on last week. This game will be a tough one for the Hokies, who are going against a team at home that is looking for their first win of the season against the same team that beat them.
Here is what head coach Brent Pry had to say about the matchup
"I think so, we talked about it today you know, they're very prideful about where they're from and what it means. They want to go home and play well, there's no question in my mind."
Hokies wide receiver Ali Jennings is returning to Old Dominion for the first time since 2 years ago when he was last on the team. Here is what head coach Brent Pry had to say about Jennings return:
"I can't even imagine you know, I mean for a guy, he means so much to us it feels like he's always been a Hokie you know it's very strange, I'm sure it's strange for him, but he's handled the transition well going into that game last year. And you know, he did his team share last year and talked about it and had nothing but respect for those guys. And you know, I got a lot of buddies over there and, you know, but let's go win this game."
Virginia Tech will be heading to Old Dominion on Saturday with kickoff being at 6:00 PM on ESPN+