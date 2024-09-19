Virginia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination for Matchup With Rutgers
Virginia Tech has a big game this Saturday against undefeated Rutgers in Lane Stadium and this is an opportunity for them to get their first win versus an out-of-conference Power Four opponent since 2017. Rutgers is coming off back-to-back wins in their first two games and poses similar problems as other opponents for the Hokies which is the run game and defense. However, there was a major announcement from the Hokies about this Saturday's matchup against Rutgers at home and Hokie fans should be excited about it.
The Virginia Tech Hokies have announced the "White Effect" game for this Saturday's matchup against Rutgers. This means both the fans will wear All-White for the game this Saturday against Rutgers, the "White Effect" game is a fan favorite, where the fans can show their team spirit in a nice All-White combo and the players will wear maroon and white. Last year against Pittsburgh, the Hokies won against the Panthers in the yearly "White Effect" game 38-21.
The Virginia Tech Hokies are starting to find their footing in the last two games, but this game seems like it could be a huge confidence boost for the team. Last year, Rutgers got the win at home against the Hokies to improve to 3-0 on the season and this season came in with the same goal in mind as they have started the season 2-0.
Virginia Tech is coming into this game intending to stop the run in a sold-out stadium that even has them as favorites to win. Here is what Head Coach Brent Pry had to say about stopping Rutgers run game:
"Still, obviously not where we want it to be. You know, week one was a little different with the option and some nuances that maybe we didn't expect or see coming that they did from a formation standpoint... But you know, credit to their quarterback and those things we didn't do a good enough job that day. I think you know, this past week with Old Dominion, you know, a little bit different. I think the run defense for the most part was pretty solid. And that's what allowed us to stay in the game, to be honest. It's what allowed the defense to play well. Did we give up a couple of explosive? Yeah, we got to get those on the ground. You know that's the bigger piece to me, they can't go for 40 and 50 and you get them on the ground, which we had an opportunity to do on one of them for for 20. And those things happen here and there, but all in all, the run fits on the day were good and the tackling was good. You know, there was a lot of good things in the game, in our run defense. I'm not sure that the D-line could have played much better. They had a bust or two that, that one was more costly than the other, but. You know, so it's definitely something to build on. But you know, nowhere are we where we need to be from a run standpoint, and we've got to be better there. But I think we're closer than we've been, you know, maybe at this point last year."
The Hokies are opening up as favorites of this game by 58% according to ESPN FPI and some feel like this game should be a "toss-up". Here is what our own RJ Schafer had to say about the game this week:
"I think a 58% chance is fair for Virginia Tech, but in all honesty, I'd lean closer to this game being a toss-up. Kyle Monangai will have the Hokies' hands full, and Brent Pry is definitely not taking this game lightly. The key to winning for the Virginia Tech team is to find a way to limit Kyle Monangai, as he hasn't been stopped at all this season, averaging over eight yards per carry."
The Hokies will host Rutgers this Saturday at 3:30 on the ACC Network.