Virginia Tech's Initial Availability Report vs. No. 16 Louisville: Who's In, Out and Unknown?
Virginia Tech football has now released its initial player availability report to the ACC for its Week 9 bout vs. California. 14 Hokies were listed as out on the report, two were questionable and one was probable. Here's the full list, with the full report included below:
Probable:
- No. 16 - Jeffrey Overton Jr. - Running Back
Questionable:
- No. 87 - Harrison Saint Germain - Tight End
- No. 88 - Zeke Wimbush - Tight End
Out:
- No. 0 - Quentin Reddish - Safety
- No. 5 - Joshua Clarke - Cornerback
- No. 6 - Keylen "Brodie" Adams - Wide Receiver
- No. 7 - Chanz Wiggins - Wide Receiver
- No. 17 - Caleb Brown - Cornerback
- No. 24 - Braydon Bennett - Running Back
- No. 35 - Jordan "Jojo" Crim - Cornerback
- No. 52 - Sherrod Henderson - Defensive Lineman
- No. 57 - James Jennette - Defensive Lineman
- No. 66 - Montavious Cunningham - Offensive Lineman
- No. 77 - Brody Meadows - Offensive Lineman
- No. 80 - L.J. Booker - Wide Receiver
- No. 86 - Joseph Hobbs - Wide Receiver
- No. 90 - Andrew Hanchuk - Defensive Lineman
Below is the full report, which also includes Louisville's players who are either out, questionable or probable.
Reddish continues to be unavailable; he started the season as one of the team's starting safeties. Adams and Wiggins also continue to deal with long-term injuries; neither has seen the field this campaign. Cunningham has not played since Sept. 27 vs. NC State, while tailback Braydon Bennett remains out.
Jojo Crim was listed as "out" on the report for the first time. The 6-foot-0, 171-pound true freshman cornerback has logged six games thus far, burning his redshirt. Crim's absence for Saturday's contest is his first since Week 2, vs. Vanderbilt. Harrison Saint Germain also moved back to the availability report after being absent from last week's report. The redshirt junior has played in five games this year, tallying three receptions for 23 yards.
Fellow tight end Zeke Wimbush is also on the availability report as questionable. The 6-foot-2, 246-pound Wimbush has logged snaps in all eight contests, but has not tallied a reception in either this year's campaign or last year's.
Running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. was listed as probable on the injury report; the freshman tailback injured his knee before last year's bowl game vs. Minnesota, per Tech Sideline's Andy Bitter.
Two further player availability reports will follow: a second report will come tomorrow, then the third and final report will arrive two hours before kickoff. Virginia Tech football will take on Louisville on Saturday, Nov. 1 at 3 p.m. ET; viewing for the contest is available on the CW.