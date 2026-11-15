Virginia Tech Stock Report: Factors Rising, Declining After The Hokies' 40-22 Loss to Stanford

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech's return to Lane Stadium didn't go according to plan.

After suffering a 51-20 defeat to SMU last weekend, the Hokies had an opportunity to right the ship against a Stanford team that hadn't won a road game in over two years. Instead, the Cardinal snapped its 15-game road losing streak with a convincing 40-22 victory, handing Virginia Tech its second consecutive loss.

The Hokies (6-4, 3-4 ACC) entered Saturday's contest as 15.5-point favorites but found themselves trailing 21-0 midway through the second quarter. Three first-half turnovers, an ineffective pass rush and a porous run defense allowed Stanford to control the game from start to finish.

There weren't many positives to take away from Saturday's performance, but a handful of individual efforts stood out. Here's what's trending up and down for Virginia Tech following its fourth loss of the season.

Stock Up: Jeffrey Overton Jr.

If there's been one consistent bright spot in Virginia Tech's offense, it's been Jeffrey Overton Jr.

The sophomore continued his impressive campaign Saturday, rushing for 107 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. His 5.6 yards per attempt were particularly encouraging, considering the Hokies' struggles elsewhere offensively.

Overton accounted for Virginia Tech's first points of the evening, punching in a two-yard touchdown with 1:53 remaining in the first half. It marked his fourth 100-yard rushing performance of the season.

Stock Down: Turnover Troubles

The Hokies entered Saturday having fumbled 16 times and lost 11 of them this season. That issue resurfaced against Stanford, as Virginia Tech committed three turnovers in the first half alone.

Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer threw two interceptions, while wide receiver Que'Sean Brown lost a fumble. Stanford safety Charlie Eckhardt was responsible for all three takeaways, and the Cardinal converted those mistakes into 14 points.

Three of Virginia Tech's first five possessions ended in turnovers, effectively eliminating any opportunity to establish an offensive rhythm.

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Stock Up: Davion "FatRat" Brown

True freshman wide receiver Davion "FatRat" Brown provided one of Virginia Tech's few explosive plays Saturday. With the Hokies trailing 24-7 midway through the third quarter, Brown hauled in a 69-yard touchdown pass from Grunkemeyer, cutting Stanford's advantage to 10 points.

Brown finished with a career-high 81 receiving yards on two receptions, averaging 40.5 yards per catch. Although his touchdown ultimately did little to change the outcome, Brown demonstrated the big-play ability that Virginia Tech's passing attack desperately needs.

Stock Down: Defensive Front

Virginia Tech's defensive struggles weren't limited to one area, but its inability to contain Stanford's rushing attack was particularly troubling.

The Cardinal amassed 233 yards on the ground, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Running back Micah Ford accounted for 149 yards and three touchdowns on 27 attempts, repeatedly exploiting gaps in the Hokies' defensive front.

Virginia Tech also failed to record a sack despite Stanford attempting 31 passes. Perhaps most concerning was Stanford's sustained offensive success. After punting on its first three possessions, the Cardinal scored on eight of its final nine drives.

The Hokies have now surrendered 91 points and more than 1,000 yards across their last two games.

Stock Down: Pass Protection

Stanford entered Saturday with just six sacks through nine games, the fewest in the ACC. Against Virginia Tech, the Cardinal nearly doubled that total.

Grunkemeyer was sacked five times for 37 yards in losses, including consecutive sacks during a crucial third-quarter possession. The junior quarterback finished with 270 passing yards and two touchdowns, but consistent pressure disrupted the offense throughout the evening.

Saturday's defeat raised more questions than answers for a Hokies team that appeared to be building momentum just weeks ago. Unless Virginia Tech addresses its recurring mistakes, finishing the regular season on a positive note could prove difficult.