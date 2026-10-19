Virginia Tech Stock Report: Factors Rising, Falling After The Hokies' 34-24 Win Over Georgia Tech

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football returned to the win column Saturday, defeating Georgia Tech 34-24 at Lane Stadium to improve to 5-2 in James Franklin's inaugural season.

The Hokies jumped out to a commanding 24-3 halftime advantage, but the Yellow Jackets clawed their way back into the contest, trimming the deficit to seven points in the third quarter. Virginia Tech prevailed, snapping its two-game losing streak and moving within one victory of bowl eligibility. It wasn't the cleanest victory for the Hokies, who were outscored 21-10 in the second half. Still, Virginia Tech found enough positives to build on ahead of a challenging road matchup with Clemson.

Here's what is trending up and down following Saturday's victory.

Stock Up: Que'Sean Brown

There may not have been a more impactful player on the field Saturday than Virginia Tech wide receiver Que'Sean Brown. Brown hauled in six receptions for a career-high 182 yards and a touchdown, including a 60-yard scoring reception on Virginia Tech's opening possession.

Brown also made his presence felt on special teams, recording a pivotal 63-yard punt return that helped set up a fourth-quarter field goal. His ability to stretch the field and generate explosive plays gives Virginia Tech's offense a much-needed dimension, particularly as the Hokies prepare for a difficult stretch of ACC opponents.

Stock Down: Second-Half Offensive Production

Virginia Tech's offense looked nearly unstoppable throughout the opening half. The second half, however, told a considerably different story.

After throwing for 215 yards before halftime, quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer managed just 35 passing yards over the final two quarters. The Hokies also struggled to sustain their rushing efficiency, especially in the third quarter, allowing Georgia Tech to climb back into the contest.

Virginia Tech has now been outscored in the second half in three consecutive games — a concerning trend that could prove costly against stronger competition.

Stock Up: Ethan Grunkemeyer's Efficiency

Although his second-half production dipped considerably, Grunkemeyer's overall performance provided another encouraging sign for Virginia Tech's passing attack. The Penn State transfer completed 15 of 22 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns, helping the Hokies establish their early advantage.

More importantly, Grunkemeyer avoided throwing an interception, protecting the football after turnovers played a substantial role in Virginia Tech's previous defeats. This year, he's thrown for 15 touchdowns (20 total; five rushing) to only two interceptions.

Stock Down: Pass Defense

Virginia Tech's secondary endured another difficult afternoon, surrendering a season-high 335 passing yards to Georgia Tech quarterback Alberto Mendoza. Mendoza completed 29 of 38 attempts and tossed two touchdowns, exploiting Virginia Tech's coverage throughout the second half. The Yellow Jackets finished with 428 total yards, outgaining the Hokies despite falling by double digits and trailing in yardage 309-149 after one half.

While Virginia Tech ultimately prevented Georgia Tech from completing its comeback, allowing opposing quarterbacks to consistently move the football remains a concerning development. With Clemson awaiting Saturday, the Hokies' pass defense will need to tighten up considerably.

Stock Up: Special Teams

Virginia Tech's special teams delivered when the Hokies needed them.

Brown's lengthy punt return created favorable field position, while fifth-year kicker John Love converted a 24-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to extend Virginia Tech's advantage.

Following the controversial missed field goal against Pitt two weeks earlier, Love's contribution offered an encouraging response. Special teams may not always receive the same attention as offensive or defensive production, but Saturday demonstrated their importance in securing victories.

Stock Down: Putting Games Away

Virginia Tech won Saturday, but the manner in which it did so leaves room for improvement. The Hokies allowed a 21-point halftime advantage to shrink to seven before eventually regaining control.

Against Georgia Tech, the early cushion proved sufficient. Against presumptive ACC heavyweights in SMU or Miami, however, similar lapses could prove considerably more damaging. At 5-2, Virginia Tech has plenty to feel encouraged about. Whether the Hokies can put together four complete quarters, though, may ultimately determine their ceiling this season as they face a juncture heading into their final five games of 2025.