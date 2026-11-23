Virginia Tech had No. 7 Miami on the ropes Saturday night, but another second-half collapse prevented the Hokies from pulling off their biggest upset of the season.

After jumping out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead, Virginia Tech (6-5, 3-5 ACC) watched its advantage disappear in a 28-20 loss at Hard Rock Stadium. The Hurricanes (10-1) scored 14 unanswered fourth-quarter points, handing the Hokies their third consecutive defeat.

Despite the result, Virginia Tech had several encouraging individual performances against one of the nation’s top teams. However, familiar offensive struggles and an inability to sustain drives ultimately proved costly.

Here’s where the Hokies’ stock stands entering their regular-season finale against Virginia.

Stock Up: Joshua Clarke

Few players did more to put Virginia Tech in position to win than cornerback Joshua Clarke.

Clarke intercepted Miami quarterback Darian Mensah twice, becoming the first Hokie to record multiple interceptions in a game since Dorian Strong accomplished the feat against Duke in 2024.

His first interception came on Miami’s opening possession, giving Virginia Tech the ball at the Hurricanes’ 15-yard line. Freshman running back Messiah Mickens capitalized immediately, scoring on the following play to extend the Hokies’ advantage to 14-0.

Clarke added another interception in the third quarter, helping preserve Virginia Tech’s six-point lead.

Against a Miami offense that entered the contest leading the nation in scoring, Clarke delivered arguably his strongest performance of the season.

Stock Down: Virginia Tech’s Rushing Attack

Virginia Tech struggled to establish anything resembling a consistent ground game against Miami’s defensive front.

The Hokies finished with just 40 rushing yards on 19 attempts, averaging 2.1 yards per carry. Starting running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. accounted for 38 yards on 14 carries, while Mickens’ 15-yard touchdown represented the offense’s longest rushing play.

Things only deteriorated after halftime.

Virginia Tech managed minus-nine net rushing yards in the second half, eliminating any realistic opportunity to control possession and protect its lead.

Without a reliable rushing attack, the Hokies became increasingly dependent on quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, allowing Miami to focus on defending the pass.

Stock Up: Que’Sean Brown

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While Virginia Tech’s passing attack struggled to generate consistent production, Que’Sean Brown provided a much-needed explosive element.

Brown finished with seven receptions for 94 yards, accounting for more than half of the Hokies’ 168 passing yards.

His biggest contribution came early in the third quarter, when he hauled in a 45-yard completion from Grunkemeyer to move Virginia Tech inside Miami’s red zone.

Although the possession ended with a field goal, Brown’s performance demonstrated his ability to stretch the field against high-level competition.

With the Hokies searching for reliable offensive playmakers, Brown’s emergence remains an encouraging development.

Stock Down: Second-Half Offensive Execution

Virginia Tech’s inability to sustain offensive production after halftime was arguably the biggest factor in Saturday’s defeat.

After accumulating 17 first-half points, the Hokies managed just three over the final two quarters, finishing with 208 total yards.

Their final four possessions ended with three punts and a turnover on downs, allowing Miami to dominate possession and gradually wear down Virginia Tech’s defense.

The Hurricanes outgained the Hokies 232-55 in the second half and controlled the football for more than 21 minutes.

Most concerning was Virginia Tech’s inability to capitalize on Clarke’s second interception. The ensuing possession ended in a three-and-out, giving Miami an opportunity to regain momentum.

For an offense that showed considerable promise during its opening possession, the lack of adjustments proved particularly disappointing.

Stock Down: Getting Off the Field Defensively

Despite forcing two turnovers, Virginia Tech’s defense struggled to produce stops when they mattered most.

Miami converted nine of its 14 third-down opportunities, including seven of nine after halftime.

The Hurricanes’ most consequential possession spanned 17 plays and 90 yards, consuming 9:13 before Mark Fletcher Jr. scored the go-ahead touchdown.

Virginia Tech’s defense spent much of the second half on the field, but its inability to force third-down stops compounded the offense’s struggles.

The Hokies now turn their attention to Virginia, hoping to avoid a fourth consecutive loss and finish the regular season with a winning record. Tech and UVa. square off on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 3 p.m. ET on The CW.