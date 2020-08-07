AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Other Sports
Basketball

Virginia Tech Transfer Running Back Raheem Blackshear Still Awaiting Word on Waiver From NCAA

Mike McDaniel

Incoming Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear, a redshirt-junior transfer from Rutgers, has yet to hear from the NCAA regarding his waiver for immediate eligibility, head coach Justin Fuente told the media on Friday.

"No update on Raheem Blackshear's waiver yet. You all know we've been through this before. You know how that goes. I hope by next week we'll know something," Fuente said.

Fuente, of course, is referring to the frustrating NCAA transfer waiver process for offensive lineman Brock Hoffman last fall. Hoffman, who was applying for immediate eligibility upon his transfer from Coastal Carolina, was ultimately denied a waiver and sat out last season.

Fuente and the staff are hoping for a different outcome this fall, as Blackshear figures to be a versatile player for the Hokies offense both in the backfield and in the slot if he's deemed eligible to play.

Prior to transferring to Tech, Blackshear enjoyed a productive tenure with Rutgers. Over the course of two-plus seasons with the Scarlet Knights, Blackshear recorded 912 yards rushing and six touchdowns, while also tallying 80 receptions for 810 yards and six more scores. Over his career at Rutgers, Blackshear averaged 5.9 yards per play from scrimmage - proving to be an electric player with the ball in his hands.

In addition to his ability as a rusher and receiver, Blackshear also boasts flexibility as a kick returner, where he totaled 530 kick return yards on 30 attempts.

The 5'9", 192 lbs. Blackshear brings needed versatility to the Virginia Tech offense, and a waiver for immediate eligibility would provide another weapon for the Hokies sooner rather than later.

Stay with All Hokies for more information as this story develops.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Virginia Tech lands Villanova graduate transfer wide receiver Changa Hodge

The Hokies tabbed a late addition to its 2020 football roster with the addition of Villanova wide receiver Changa Hodge

Mike McDaniel

2021 3-star Connecticut wide receiver Skyler Bell names Hokies to top 5. Decision set for August 16th

Bell, who has the Hokies high on his list, is set to announce his college decision on August 16th

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech starting defensive end TyJuan Garbutt out indefinitely, remains on roster

Virginia Tech starting defensive end TyJuan Garbutt is not with the team for the start of fall camp

Mike McDaniel

With the new football schedule released, what's reasonable to expect for the 2020 Virginia Tech Hokies?

The ACC released its updated college football schedule on Thursday. What is reasonable to expect for Virginia Tech?

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech ranked #24 in 2020 debut of the coaches poll

The Hokies are ranked #24 in the preseason coaches poll for the new year

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech football opens fall camp Friday

The Hokies open official preparation for their fifth season under head coach Justin Fuente

Mike McDaniel

The ACC unveils full football schedule - Hokies face rival Virginia in Week Two

The Atlantic Coast Conference released the full college football schedule on Thursday, and there are some interesting quirks for the Hokies

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech Recruiting Rewind: Keshawn King

The running back room at Virginia Tech is full of new faces, but we look back at a player who flashed some serious talent on the field for the Hokies in 2019 in Keshawn King.

Ryan Hartman

by

mikem92

Virginia Tech athletic department details safety protocols, but remains mum on COVID-19 testing numbers

While other athletic departments across college football have disclosed their COVID-19 testing results, Virginia Tech stays silent on details of the testing results

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech's athletic department remaining afloat amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Hokies AD Whit Babcock expressed optimism that the athletic department will remain stabilized into the fall

Mike McDaniel