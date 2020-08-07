Virginia Tech Transfer Running Back Raheem Blackshear Still Awaiting Word on Waiver From NCAA

Incoming Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear, a redshirt-junior transfer from Rutgers, has yet to hear from the NCAA regarding his waiver for immediate eligibility, head coach Justin Fuente told the media on Friday.

"No update on Raheem Blackshear's waiver yet. You all know we've been through this before. You know how that goes. I hope by next week we'll know something," Fuente said.

Fuente, of course, is referring to the frustrating NCAA transfer waiver process for offensive lineman Brock Hoffman last fall. Hoffman, who was applying for immediate eligibility upon his transfer from Coastal Carolina, was ultimately denied a waiver and sat out last season.

Fuente and the staff are hoping for a different outcome this fall, as Blackshear figures to be a versatile player for the Hokies offense both in the backfield and in the slot if he's deemed eligible to play.

Prior to transferring to Tech, Blackshear enjoyed a productive tenure with Rutgers. Over the course of two-plus seasons with the Scarlet Knights, Blackshear recorded 912 yards rushing and six touchdowns, while also tallying 80 receptions for 810 yards and six more scores. Over his career at Rutgers, Blackshear averaged 5.9 yards per play from scrimmage - proving to be an electric player with the ball in his hands.

In addition to his ability as a rusher and receiver, Blackshear also boasts flexibility as a kick returner, where he totaled 530 kick return yards on 30 attempts.

The 5'9", 192 lbs. Blackshear brings needed versatility to the Virginia Tech offense, and a waiver for immediate eligibility would provide another weapon for the Hokies sooner rather than later.

Stay with All Hokies for more information as this story develops.