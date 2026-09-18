Virginia Tech Unveils Uniform Combination for Week 3 Clash with Maryland

Virginia Tech's uniform combination for its Week 3 clash against Maryland is official.

The Hokies will go all white for their helmet, jerseys, and pants. The Hokies hold a 20-12 record with that uniform combination, with the last game being against Virginia on November 29, 2025. In the 2020s, Virginia Tech holds an even 4-4 record with it and has used the all-white color combo once a season from 2022-2024 and twice in 2025. If the Hokies break out an all-white uniform combination two more times or more this season, it'll be the first time since 2021 (three times) that they've used it in three or more games.

Uniform history

Virginia Tech split its two all-white games in 2025, losing 27-7 to Virginia to close out its season and thumping Wofford 38-6 on Sept. 20. Prior to that victory against Wofford, the Hokies had lost their previous three games in all-white uniforms — including two by one score. In 2024, Virginia Tech lost to Syracuse 38-31 in overtime and in 2023, it lost to Rutgers 35-16. On Oct. 27, 2022, Virginia Tech lost 22-21 to NC State.

Virginia Tech last used the white uniforms three times in a single season in 2021 and it won all three. It beat Middle Tennessee 35-14 on Sept. 11 — that victory came off a 17-10 upset of then-No. 10 North Carolina in the first game with full fan attendance for Tech after COVID-19 — and also took down Georgia Tech 26-17, rounding out the season with a 29-24 win over Virginia under interim head coach J.C. Price.

Here's a look at all the results for Virginia Tech football in an all-white uniform in the 2020s:

Nov. 29, 2025 - vs. Virginia - 27-7 loss

Sept. 20, 2025 - vs. Wofford - 38-6 win

Nov. 2, 2024 - at Syracuse - 38-31 loss

Sept. 16, 2023 - vs. Rutgers - 35-16 loss

Oct. 27, 2022 - vs. NC State - 22-21 loss

Nov. 27, 2021 - vs. UVA - 29-24 win

Oct. 30, 2021 - vs. Georgia Tech - 26-17 win

Sept. 11, 2021 - vs. Middle Tenn. - 35-14 win

Virginia Tech's clash against the Terrapins starts Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Should the Hokies win, it'll be their first 3-0 start since the 2017 season and their first non-conference Power Four victory since that same season. Dating back to that year, Virginia Tech has lost 15 straight games against Power Four non-conference opponents.