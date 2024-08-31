All Hokies

Virginia Tech vs Vanderbilt: Hokies Remain Double-Digit Favorites Against the Commodores As Kickoff Nears

The game is set to kick off at 12:00 PM EST on ESPN.

Oct 26, 2023; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Syracuse Orange at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Kickoff time is nearing for the anticipated matchup between the Virginia Tech Hokies of the ACC, and the Vanderbilt Commodores of the SEC. Virginia Tech has maintained their standing as the favorite to win the game, as they're listed as a 13.5-point favorite in this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

It is gameday in Nashville between Virginia Tech and Vanderbilt. While Virginia Tech comes into this game as one of the most experienced teams in the country and an established quarterback, Vanderbilt had questions. Well one of those questions was answered this morning when ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Vanderbilt is going to start New Mexico State transfer Diego Pavia at quarterback today. This should not come as much of a surprise, but it was made official this morning. Pavia was the starter for New Mexico State season and led them to a big upset on the road at Auburn.

Virginia Tech's key to winning this game, and ultimately covering the large spread, will be to limit Pavia on offense, and stick to the game-plan. Brent Pry's team certainly has more talent, but turnovers can simply not be a problem for the Hokies in this game.

Here is how you can watch, listen to, and livestream Saturday's game:

TV: ESPN

  • Play-by-Play: Roy Philpott
  • Analyst: Sam Acho
  • Sideline Reporter: Taylor Davis
  • Mobile App: ESPN
  • Online: WatchESPN.com

RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network

  • Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
  • Analyst: Mike Burnop
  • Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
  • In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 810 AM)
  • Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
  • Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
  • Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, hokiesports.com

Betting odds per Caesars Sportsbook: Virginia Tech -13.5; Over/Under 48.0; Moneyline: Virginia Tech -550, Vanderbilt +400

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

