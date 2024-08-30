Virginia Tech vs Vanderbilt: Staff Predictions For Saturday's Week One Matchup
Buzz has started to generate about one of the only Power Four matchups in week one. There are only seven of this type of game in week zero, and five of them include an ACC team: Stanford-TCU, Vanderbilt-Virginia Tech, Florida-Miami, Clemson-Georgia, and Florida State-Boston College. This slate includes some of the best teams in the conference, like Miami, Clemson, and Virginia Tech, and ACC newcomers like Stanford. There are plenty of games on this slate which could end in very big upsets, or very large wins for the favorite team. Virginia Tech is fairly heavy favorites heading into Saturday, but it’s still possible that Vanderbilt could find a way to win. The duel between SEC and ACC will kick off at 12:00 PM on ESPN, and here’s how our staff is predicting the game will go in Nashville.
Virginia Tech vs Vanderbilt Score Predictions
Jackson Caudell (Publisher and Lead Editor), 0-0 record this year: Virginia Tech 34-13
Kahlil McCuller (Writer), 0-0 record this year: Virginia Tech 30-7
Zach Ozmon (Writer), 0-0 record this year: Virginia Tech 31-17
Connor Mardian (Writer), 0-0 record this year: Virginia Tech 42-17
RJ Schafer (Writer), 0-0 record this year: Virginia Tech 39-14
