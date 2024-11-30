Virginia Tech vs Virginia: Game Preview, Matchup Breakdown, and Final Score Prediction
The Commonwealth Clash will have more spice this year. Both teams are fighting for bowl eligibility and fighting for the title of the best team in Virginia, a game that means so much to so many of these players.
For many of these players, seniors especially, this could be their last time playing football. Not everybody on the field tonight will go on to play professional football, and eventually some of them will have to hang it up, but not now.
For the seniors on both sides, they will be playing what could be their final game at Lane Stadium, fighting for an opportunity to play more football. Both teams share a 5-6 record and will do anything it takes to win this game.
On the field though these teams could be anything but equal. Virginia Tech probably had the talent advantage, but the sheer number of injured players could shorten that
So how do these teams actually match up on the turf this year?
Virginia Tech Offense vs Virginia Defense
This is definitely the matchup that has the most question marks for both teams. The Cavaliers are without impact linebacker James Jackson, he reinjured his foot against Notre Dame and is not set to return against Virginia Tech.
Virginia Tech is going to likely be starting true freshman Pop Watson tonight per ESPN's Pete Thamel. Watson played in the loss vs Duke last week and the key is going to be how the offensive line protects him. He finished the game 12-25 for 146 yards and carrying the ball 17 times for -4 yards (due to sacks). The Blue Devils got eight sacks last week vs Virginia Tech and if the offensive line cannot assist him tonight, it will be a long night for the Hokies offense. Virginia's pass rush is not as formidable as Duke's
Virginia Tech Defense vs Virginia Offense
This matchup is the reason why Virginia Tech is favored in this matchup. Virginia has thrown Anthony Colandrea into the fire time and time again, but he’s still likely to start in this rivalry matchup. Virginia Tech’s defense is their strength, and defensive coordinator Chris Marve is one of the best supporting coaches on the staff.
Watch for Antwaun Powell-Ryland to try to pile on Anthony Colandrea and disrupt his timing as he as struggled in the past three weeks.
He was sacked nine times against SMU, he completed nine passes against Notre Dame, and he threw two interceptions and was sacked six times against Pitt.
Final Prediction
This game couldn’t mean anymore to this Virginia Tech team. The seniors have a chance to be bowl eligible again and have the honor of never losing to their rival in their time in Blacksburg. The game is at Lane Stadium, and I don’t think Anthony Colandrea has enough poise to win a big game like this.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 26, Virginia 18
