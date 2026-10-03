Was Virginia Tech Robbed of A Victory Against Pitt Due To A Poor Call On Final Field Goal Attempt?

If you thought that John Love's game-winning field goal to beat Pittsburgh looked good at the end, you are not alone.

Love, who is one of the best kickers in the country and in the ACC, had a 36-yard FG to beat the Panthers and put Virginia Tech up 5-0, and it looked like he nailed it. The crowd at Lane Stadium thought that it went in, and Love seemed certain that it went in at the end.

But it did not — and Pittsburgh gained a massive ACC win in the process.

College Football World in Disbelief

It is not just a large contingent Virginia Tech fans that think the kick went in, but the college football and sports world at large thought that Virginia Tech got the victory tonight.

The entire crowd cheered as if it went in pic.twitter.com/MBJiYjcrAX — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) October 3, 2026

Hmm … looks good https://t.co/2wD57qAAn4 — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 3, 2026

Here’s my video of John Love’s missed field goal. #Hokies lost and are now 4-1 (1-1 ACC). pic.twitter.com/ae6teDNLVh — Thomas Hughes (@thomashughes_05) October 3, 2026

Am i tripping or was this kick good?? https://t.co/pofzXaNduN — Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) October 3, 2026

Why was the play not reviewed?

Because the ball traveled above the uprights, the play was not reviewable, which was a tough break for the Hokies considering the kick appeared to be good from my viewpoint.

NCAA rule book on reviewing field goals pic.twitter.com/sXzMQV1knK — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) October 3, 2026

Critical piece here. Not reviewable if higher than the uprights. #Hokies https://t.co/IjOSmbHTsJ — Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) October 3, 2026

While certain video suggests that the game should have gone the other way, and others suggest it may be a no-good kick, there were plenty of other reasons that Virginia Tech lost the game and the biggest was turnovers.

The Hokies lost the turnover battle 4-0 and the second half was particularly brutal. Ethan Grunkemeyer played loose with the ball and the Panthers defense made him pay. Grunkemeyer finished with a career-high 434 yards, though he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball twice.

When you see a team outgain one team 499-295 and lose, it'll come down to turnovers on near every occasion.

The Hokies were fantastic to start this game, getting out to a 14-0 lead before even five minutes were off the clock.

Still, I believe a lot of credit should go to the Panthers. They battled back from that early deficit, overcame the injury to star quarterback Mason Heintschel and forced four crucial turnovers to get the win.

The questionable no-call at the end of the game tonight is not only huge because it determined the winner of the game, but it give Pittsburgh a big advantage when it comes to the ACC race. The Panthers are now in a three-way deadlock for first in the league standings with Miami and Clemson, and they'll hold a head-to-head tiebreaker with Virginia Tech if the Hokies force themselves into that equation.

Virginia Tech has a tougher road to navigate when it comes to the ACC. The Hokies still face Miami, Clemson, and SMU on the road, while they'll host Virginia. All four of those games could be lost and it will be on Franklin to rally the team and get them ready for a road trip to California next week against the Golden Bears. This loss puts them behind and they are going to have to play catch up.

But they wouldn't have to if the right call on the field had been made.