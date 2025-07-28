Washington Commanders Jaylin Lane Goes Viral For Incredible NFL Training Camp Catch
When the Washington Commanders took Jaylin Lane in the 2025 NFL Draft, they drafted one of the fastest receivers in the draft and someone who can stretch the defense. That is the part of his game that is most recognizable, but he has great hands and catch radius as well and in a clip posted by the Commanders that has since gone viral, Lane was showing off his skills:
Lane is getting a lot of love so far in training camp and it goes along with what Washington GM Adam Peters was saying about Lane after they drafted him:
"He was our No. 1 returner in the draft, it all worked out really well, he fell to us, which we are really excited about and that was an easy pick, he's awesome. He just had his birthday the other day, he is getting married this summer, he is just awesome. Our coaches worked him out down there, just one of those that you really want to happen and it did and you feel good about those.
He is a special athlete, he is all of those things, you can see it on the field."
As a Hokie, Lane marked just over 1,000 yards and 10 total touchdowns, breaking out as a standout wide receiver in the maroon and orange.
Despite Virginia Tech finishing with a 6-7 record, Lane still led the team in receptions (38) and earned his first ACC Receiver of the Week honor after a 106-yard performance in the Hokies' 37-17 win over Old Dominion in September.
Lane was invited to NFL draft combine in early March where he excelled.
Lane was a member of the second group of wideouts, these stats reflect his stats in comparison of everyone else in his group.
- Height: 5'10"
- Weight: 191 lbs
- Hand Size: 9 7/8"
- Arm Length: 31 3/4"
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.35 (1.5 10-yard split) (4th best among wide receivers)
- Vertical Jump: 40" (3rd best among wide receivers)
- Broad Jump: 11'0" (3rd best among wide receivers)
Below is an analysis from NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
Overview
Semi-versatile slot option with legitimate long speed and talent to add yardage with the ball in his hands. Lane can stretch defenses from the slot with his build-up speed and is a viable option in catch-and-run packages near the line of scrimmage. He gives too many clues as a route runner and needs to work on running repeatable, fluid routes as a pro. While he’s tough as a runner, he can’t muster the play strength or ball skills to win the contested-catch game. Lane’s best qualities give him a chance to stick on a roster, but he might need to earn his keep as a return man early on.
Strengths
- Build-up speed allows him to gain and maintain vertically.
- Puts safeties on their heels with deep speed from the slot.
- Capable of opening hips and reaching to make a catch on an off-target pass.
- Good run-after-catch option on receiver screens and hitches.
- Determined runner who breaks through arm tackles.
- Fearless north-south mindset as a punt returner.
Weaknesses
- Below-average short-area footwork and suddenness.
- Needs to work on salesmanship and efficiency of his routes.
- Short, choppy strides hinder separation at the top of the route.
- Allows defenders to play through him at the catch point.
- Needs better feel for angles and working back to the throw.
NFL Next Gen Stats revealed a 75 overall rating for Lane, going in depth with a further 6.16 rating labeled with "Good backup with the potential to develop into starter."
Below is a description of NFL's Next Gen Stats.
The Next Gen Stats Draft Model analyzes historical NFL Combine, pro day, and college production data to predict a prospect's chances of success in the NFL. The results of the model are transformed into composite scores, ranging from 50 to 99, which represent the athleticism, college performance, and overall profile of an NFL prospect.