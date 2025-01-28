Way-Too-Early Game-By-Game Predictions For the 2025 Virginia Tech Hokies
August 31st - vs South Carolina (Neutral Field)
The amount of storylines in the Hokies’ first game against South Carolina is limitless. The most obvious one is Virginia Tech’s connection to the Beamer family, and the other being the constant debate between the ACC and the SEC. Virginia Tech disappointed last year against Vanderbilt, but it’s possible that they could flip the narrative if they have a big win in week one. I just don’t see it though. I think South Carolina has the better roster by a decent amount, and they will be competing with the top teams in the SEC. There’s so much turnover on this Virginia Tech team that leads me to believe that they could start very slow on the season.
Final Score- South Carolina 31, Virginia Tech 16 (0-1, 0-0 ACC)
September 6 - vs Vanderbilt
Playing two SEC schools to start the season is definitely a rough go, and Vanderbilt will not be bad at all in 2025. The Commodores are running it back for one more season before most of their impact players are headed to the draft. This year’s game is at home, which helps the Hokies a ton. Virginia Tech struggled to get the ball rolling in week one last year at Vanderbilt last year. I’d give Virginia Tech a slight edge in this one, but there’s a reason Vandy won last year. This is a good Vanderbilt team, but I think VT’s new dynamic multi-back offense can pull this win off.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 27, Vanderbilt 23 (1-1, 0-0 ACC)
September 13 - vs Old Dominion
This game cannot and will not be a repeat of 2022. Old Dominion had a decent 2025 recruiting class, but not enough to worry the Hokies in the slightest. Ronald Jackson Jr. is a solid addition from the FCS level, but the talent level is just not equivalent.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 38, Old Dominion 13 (2-1, 0-0 ACC)
September 20 - vs Wofford
The talent level is at an even larger disparity in the Hokies' matchup against Wofford early in the season. This just should not be a competition. Wofford was smoked by Chattanooga and South Carolina last year.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 41, Wofford 9 (3-1, 0-0 ACC)
September 27 - At NC State (ACC Opener)
NC State beefed up in the trenches this offseason and the Wolfpack get to rely on freshman quarterback CJ Bailey after showing flashes of athleticism and leadership in the 2024 season. This game could honestly go both ways, and I'd throw NC State and Virginia Tech in a similar tier in the ACC.
Final Score: NC State 27, Virginia Tech 24 (OT) (3-2, 0-1 ACC)
October 4 - vs Wake Forest
With all due respect to Wake Forest's football roster and football program, this team just won't be the same without Dave Clawson. Coach Clawson is an absolute program builder and he led the Demon Deacons to extremely high highs. The Deacons lost a lot of production to graduation and to the portal. Wake Forest lost Horatio Fields, Luke Petitbon, Deuce Alexander, Jamare Glasker, and Keegan Trost, among others, to the transfer portal. WIth a new coach, this is certainly a rebuild year for Wake Forest.
Final Score; Virginia Tech 18, Wake Forest 6 (4-2, 1-1 ACC)
October 11 - At Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech is going to be a hard team to beat, for at least as long as Haynes King is there. The Jackets re-tooled this offseason, but didn't lose too much production. Especially with this matchup being at Bobby Dodd Stadium, this is a scary one for the Hokes and I don't see them pulling it off.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 31, Virginia Tech 27 (4-3, 1-2 ACC)
October 23 or 24 - vs Cal
This matchup could go plenty of ways. If Cal's transfer quarterbacks are as good as everybody says they are, this game should scare all Hokies fans, but if not, Virginia Tech could pick up an exhilarating win before their hardest stretch on the season.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 37, Cal 34 (5-3, 2-2 ACC)
November 1 - vs Louisville
I'm optimistic about Virginia Tech's 2025 season, but this stretch of the schedule gets pretty weary. Miami is my pick to win the ACC in 2025, and Louisville and Florida State are poised for pretty big seasons as well. The Hokies have a fighting chance in thies one, but I'm rocking with the Cardinals.
Final Score: Louisville 30, Virginia Tech 21 (5-4, 2-3 ACC)
November 15 - At Florida State
Out of the stretch of three games from Louisville to Miami, this is the most winnable one. I bet the Hokies wish they played the re-tooling Seminoles earlier in the year, but this is definitely winnable. If the Hokies are healthy, this game is a toss-up for me. I'd lean Hokies for now.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 24, Florida State 17 (6-4, 3-3 ACC)
November 22 - vs Miami
This is just the hardest opponent on the schedule. The Hurricanes rekindled all of their offseason losses, and Carson Beck could be the best quarterback in the ACC next year with a good season. Not too hopeful about this one for Virginia Tech, can't win them all.
Final Score: Miami 39, Virginia Tech 18 (6-5, 3-4 ACC)
November 29 - At Virginia
This is as simple as it gets. No matter what rosters are thrown out there, Virginia Tech's dominance will continue.
Final Score: Virginia Tech 33, Virginia 20 (7-5, 4-4 ACC)
I have the Hokies finishing with their best regular season record under Brent Pry, while simultaneously going .500 in conference play.
