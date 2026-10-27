Eight games into the 2026 season, Virginia Tech has already provided some answers about its strengths and weaknesses. Quarterback play has taken a considerable step forward from a calendar year ago, while an injury-plagued offensive line has faced its share of challenges, allowing starter Ethan Grunkemeyer to be sacked 11 times over the last two games.

The Hokies' rushing attack has encountered similar difficulties, with the struggles up front limiting the running backs' opportunities to generate consistent production.

What could the next four games reveal about Virginia Tech?

Grunkemeyer's improvement in the passing game is one question that seems to have already been answered, but his effectiveness on the ground remains a different story. Here's a quick look at the Virginia Tech quarterback's numbers through eight appearances this season:

Attempts/Completions: 187/261 (71.6%)

Passing Yards: 2,140 (No. 10)

Passing Touchdowns: 17 (tied-No. 13)

Interceptions: 2 (tied-No. 16)

Quarterback Rating: 73.6 (No. 31)

Rushing Yards: -1 (59 carries)

Rushing Touchdowns: 5

So far, it's been an exemplary year through the air for Grunkemeyer, and while the yards per completion average isn't quite at the forefront of the ACC, that's more a byproduct of Virginia Tech's proclivity to use swing passes, shovels and quick throws towards the sideline or the seam.

Grunkemeyer has thrown for at least 250 yards in five of his eight appearances this season, with his only exceptions coming against VMI (224), Boston College (147), and Clemson (156). Against the Tigers, he completed 20 of 32 passes, averaging just 4.88 yards per attempt. Despite taking a season-high six sacks, however, Grunkemeyer still managed to finish with positive net rushing yardage, recording 14 yards.

That could be something to monitor over the next four contests, especially considering the offensive line's recent struggles.

Grunkemeyer doesn't appear to be a quarterback whose first instinct is to take off running, but he's demonstrated an ability to maneuver outside the pocket when necessary. The question is whether Virginia Tech can utilize that ability more frequently without exposing its starting quarterback to additional hits. That brings us to the offensive line.

Virginia Tech's struggles up front haven't been limited to pass protection. The Hokies have also had difficulty establishing much of a consistent rushing attack, with opposing defensive fronts frequently finding their way into the backfield. Against Clemson, Virginia Tech rushed 37 times for 70 net yards, a 1.9 yards/carry clip.

While injuries have certainly played a role in the unit's struggles, the final four games should offer a better indication of how much improvement can realistically be expected from the group before the offseason. Grunkemeyer's production has been one of the Hokies' brighter spots this season, but relying so heavily on the passing game isn't necessarily a sustainable approach, especially against defenses capable of generating consistent pressure.

On the other side of the football, consistency remains a question worth answering. Virginia Tech's defense has shown stretches of promise, but the Hokies still have opportunities to demonstrate that they can put together complete performances rather than allowing individual mistakes to overshadow otherwise encouraging efforts.

Ultimately, the biggest thing the next four games could reveal is just how far the Hokies are from becoming a more competitive team in the ACC. There have been individual improvements, particularly at quarterback, but those haven't always translated into collective performances. Four games won't answer every question surrounding the program, nor will they necessarily provide a complete picture of what Virginia Tech could look like in 2027.

It should, however, highlight which areas still need considerable attention and whether the Hokies can generate some momentum before the offseason arrives.